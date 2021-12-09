Recovering from an early deficit, the Montgomery County boys basketball Wildcats topped New Haven in Saturday’s Montgomery County Tournament third-place game, 59-44.
The Wildcats improved to 2-2 on the season, and New Haven dropped to 2-3.
New Haven jumped out to a 13-4 advantage after one quarter, but Montgomery County clawed back into the lead by the half, 26-21.
“I really like the way we started the game,” Peirick said. “We were stout on defense. We were contesting every shot and were moving the ball really well offensively. Sam (Scheer) was aggressive on that end of the floor and got us going.”
Peirick said New Haven couldn’t continue the momentum.
“After that first quarter things went bad,” Peirick said. “We stopped containing dribble drive and had to help, which got them open shots and they hit a bunch of them. They got to the offensive glass a little bit as well. On our end, we stopped moving the ball and stopped screening and stopped handling the ball- which was the biggest issue.”
The Wildcats added to the lead in the third quarter and were up, 40-32, going into the final eight minutes.
“Mitchell (Meyer) got aggressive on that end of the floor late and we put a run or two on them but I don’t think we ever got it any closer than five points,” Peirick said. “I thought our kids played hard enough to win but we just didn’t take care of a few little things that led to some big problems.”
Ty Leu scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats. Zak Rodgers added 11 points, and Logan Hutcheson scored 10.
Keenan James and Tyler Erwin each added six points. Clayton Parker ended with five. Alex Hartman and Drake Smith scored three points apiece. Ethan Rakers contributed two.
Montgomery County knocked down 10 three-point baskets and went 15-19 from the line.
New Haven was led offensively by Meyer, who scored 14 points. He hit three of New Haven’s five three-point baskets.
Scheer was next with 12 points.
Logan Williams netted nine points and went 5-6 from the free-throw line. As a team, the Shamrocks were 9-15 from the stripe.
Hunter Tallent added five points, and Will Hellmann ended with four points.
New Haven’s Meyer and Montgomery County’s Parker made the all-tournament team.
“I’m really happy for Mitchell and he deserves to be on the all-tournament team,” Peirick said. “He earned it. He always plays hard on both ends of the floor.”
“Aside from the big plays at the end of the Hermann game, he was our best all-around player last week and I’m glad he got rewarded for it.”
Mexico defeated Fulton for the title, 73-61.
Mexico’s Isaiah Reams was the event MVP, and Jordan Shelton of the Bulldogs also made the all-tournament team. Fulton was represented by Walker Gohring and Josh Reams.