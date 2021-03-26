Fans Monday received plenty of extra baseball in Montgomery County.
It took 11 innings for the host Wildcats (1-0) to plate the winning run against Pacific (0-1) in Pool C of the Four Rivers Baseball Classic.
Senior Gavin Racer threw six scoreless innings.
“Gavin Racer started on the mound for us and went six innings, gave up three hits and struck out 11,” Pacific Head Coach Jeff Reed said. Tyler Anderson suffered the loss. He went 4.1 innings gave up two hits and had six k’s.”
The Wildcats were able to draw a leadoff walk in the eleventh before advancing the runner to second on a sacrifice and then score on a timely base hit.
“They got the big hit we had been searching for for several innings,” Reed said.
Racer and Weston Kulick both collected two hits.
Anderson doubled.
Jayden Mach and Carter Myers had one hit apiece.
Full statistics were unavailable at print deadline.
Pacific was scheduled to host St. James in another Pool C matchup Tuesday. Bracket play for the event will be hosted Saturday by a Pool B team — either Washington, Hermann or Sullivan.