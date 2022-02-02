There weren’t any secrets in Tuesday’s Hermann Boys Basketball Tournament first-round game between the New Haven Shamrocks and Montgomery County Wildcats.
Montgomery County (8-9) defeated New Haven (8-9), 30-28 in the game.
The fifth-seeded Wildcats won three of the four meetings between the teams this season.
Montgomery County also won in the Montgomery County Tournament Dec. 4, and at the South Callaway Tournament Jan. 14.
New Haven won a regular season meeting at home Jan. 7.
Both teams returned to action in the second round Thursday. The final round will be played Saturday.
New Haven led Tuesday’s tournament game after one quarter, 11-8. The Shamrocks were up after one half, 18-16. Montgomery County moved on top in the third quarter, leading 23-22 after 24 minutes.
“Another night where we were right there and had a chance to win, but couldn’t pull it off,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “The line between winning and losing is so thin. It’s another one of those games where you can go back to 6-7 plays or a couple trips to the free-throw line where if things go the other way we probably win the game.”
Peirick said New Haven had a 30-foot shot at the buzzer for a chance to win.
Sam Scheer netted most of the New Haven points, ending with 17. He also had 13 rebounds and two blocked shots.
Mitchell Meyer scored four points with one assist.
Logan Williams scored three points with three rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot.
Andrew Rethemeyer and Hunter Tallent each scored two points. Rethemeyer also had two rebounds.
New Haven hit three three-point shots and went 5-9 from the free-throw line.
“It was a pretty back-and-forth game, but we made more mistakes than them, especially late in the game,” Peirick said.
Clayton Parker led Montgomery County with 11 points.
Keenan James was next with seven points.
Logan Hutcheson and Ethan Rakers both scored three points.
Alex Hartman, Zak Rodgers and Drake Smith scored two points apiece.
The Wildcats hit two three-point shots and went 10-14 from the free-throw line.
“Our guys play really hard, and we can guard teams, but we’ve got to get contributions from a few more guys, and it’s not like there aren’t opportunities,” Peirick said.