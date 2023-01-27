Starting pool play at the Hermann Tournament Tuesday, the Montgomery County boys basketball Wildcats defeated New Haven, 65-32.
“Montgomery County is good,” New Haven Head Coach Aaron Peirick said. “They apply a lot of defensive pressure with their full-court press and their half-court man. Offensively they are very aggressive and have a little bit of everything you need on that end of the floor. They are hard to guard. It was a good learning experience for our guys because we can’t simulate the things they do and other teams can do in our own practices. I thought our kids played hard all night, so I am proud of them for that.”
New Haven (5-10) finished pool play Friday against California (6-9). Montgomery County (12-5) played the Pintos Thursday.
The Wildcats started hot, jumping out to a 26-7 lead through one quarter.
Clayton Parker led Montgomery County with 11 points in the opening quarter. Alex Hartman added seven.
“We were honestly a few missed good, open shots, and a missed pass or two away from the game being 12-12 in the first two or three minutes and being settled in,” Peirick said. “Instead, we were down 12-2 and it pretty much just snowballed from there the rest of the first half. I thought we did get settled in better in the second half and we played them much better.”
Montgomery County was up at the half, 43-15, and carried a 56-27 lead into the fourth quarter.
Andrew Noelke was a bright spot for the Shamrocks, netting 18 of New Haven’s 32 points. He scored eight points in the third quarter and six in the second.
“Andy had a very nice night around the rim for us, which was good,” Peirick said. “We need him to be a strong, confident player moving forward.”
Andrew Rethemeyer was next, scoring eight points. Half of those came from the free-throw line, where he went 4-4. As a team the Shamrocks were 10-13 from the stripe.
David Otten chipped in with three points while Chad Nelson had two and Emmett Panhorst added one.
“In the second half I thought that Luke (Strubberg) did a nice job of handling the basketball and being a playmaker for us,” Peirick said. “David and Emmet did a much better job handling pressure in the second half as well. Andrew (Rethemeyer) guarded their best player for much of the night and received a lot of their attention on the offensive end.”
Tyler Erwin ended up leading the Wildcats in scoring with 17 points, including 10 in the second quarter.
Parker scored 16 for the game.
Isaiah Thomas and Jay Rodgers each scored eight points. Hartman scored his seven in the first quarter.
Cade Smith, Noah Farmer and Sean Rodgers each scored two points.
“We really struggled to deliver the basketball,” Peirick said. “Too many of our passes, though going to the right place, were either mistimed or off target. It’s hard to have much offensive success if you can’t get the ball on a guy’s hands when it needs to be there.”
The Hermann Tournament concludes Saturday.