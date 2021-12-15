It might be New Haven’s second home.
The Lady Shamrocks played for the fourth time in two weeks Thursday in Montgomery City.
The host Montgomery County (4-1) squad held off New Haven (4-2), 49-40.
“I thought we played extremely hard and matched their intensity for most of the game,” New Haven Head Coach Austin Peirick said. “Montgomery plays an especially physical and exhausting style of basketball, and we did a good job rising to that challenge.”
The Lady Wildcats were one of the four teams New Haven didn’t play in last week’s Montgomery County Tournament. The host team finished second in that tournament, and New Haven ended third.
Montgomery County led New Haven after one quarter, 16-15. The Lady Wildcats were up at the half, 26-21. Montgomery County led after three quarters, 37-30 after three quarters.
New Haven was led in scoring by Mackenzie Wilson, who scored 10 points.
Brenna Langenberg was next, scoring nine points.
Peyton Sumpter checked in with eight points.
Aubri Meyer scored five points, Tressa Carver added four, and Natalie Covington and Emma Rohlfing each scored two points.
New Haven hit four three-point baskets and went 8-17 from the free-throw line.
“A few possessions, we relaxed on the defensive end and provided them with second and third chances, which resulted in points,” Peirick said. “What really hurt us was our inability to make free throws. We missed nine free throws, eight of which were in the second half. In a nine-point game, even making half of those change the way the fourth quarter can be strategically played.”
Maddy Queathem led Montgomery County with 15 points, and Malia Rodgers was next with 14.
Bailey Fischer, Morgan Koch and Olivia Shaw each scored four points. Claire Cobb and Carson Flake added three points apiece.
Montgomery County hit eight three-point baskets and went 13-19 from the free-throw line.
“Hopefully, we get another shot at them in either the South Callaway or Hermann tournaments,” Peirick said.