New Haven’s Lady Shamrocks probably were happy to see Montgomery County leave Thursday night.
New Haven (2-2) has suffered both of its losses so far this season to the Lady Wildcats, including a 27-18 home setback Thursday.
New Haven came out to take a 9-5 lead over Montgomery County (4-2) through eight minutes, but the game was tied at the half, 9-9.
Montgomery County had the biggest offensive surge with an 11-point third quarter to take a 20-15 lead into the final eight minutes.
Aubri Meyer led New Haven in scoring with six points.
She hit the only three-point basket for the Lady Shamrocks.
Brenna Langenberg and Liz Luecke both scored four points. Alayna Lagemann and Tressa Carver scored two points apiece.
New Haven went 5-11 from the free-throw line.
For Montgomery County, Maddy Quaethem was the scoring leader with nine points.
Malia Rodgers, MVP of the Montgomery County Tournament last week, was next with seven.
Olivia Shaw scored six points, Madi Polston added three and Alivia Fischer and Bailey Fischer each scored one point.
Quaethem hit two of her team’s three three-point baskets.
The Lady Wildcats went 8-14 from the free-throw line.
New Haven jumps into Four Rivers Conference play next week, visiting Pacific Monday.
