Tristan Molitor held Sullivan to two hits Thursday night to lead the Washington AAA baseball team to an 8-0 victory over Sullivan in the opening round of the Washington/Elsberry Tournament.
Playing at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, Washington (9-2) triumphed by the event’s run rule in five innings. It was Washington’s second win of the season over Sullivan.
Post 218 scored four times in the first and added one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Washington outhit Sullivan, 8-2. Sullivan made two errors to Washington’s one.
Molitor needed 51 pitches to retire Sullivan’s lineup five times, allowing two hits and one hit batter. He struck out one.
“Tristan had a great outing,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “He’s been chomping at the bit to be on the field and he took full advantage of his opportunity. Throwing 51 pitches in five innings is pretty good with over 60 percent of those strikes. He stayed in the strike zone and forced them to make something happen. When he or any of our pitchers use the defense it makes for a good game at a good pace.”
Getsee said there was a big double play as well.
“We had a double play that was fun to watch,” Getsee said. “Brandon started it with a routine ground ball to third, but the runner at second tried to advance and Joe Hackmann gunned him down at third to Bryce who was covering. Good baseball is fun to watch and our guys played a solid game last night.”
Offensively, Jack Czeschin paced the offense with three hits, including a double.
Blain Tuepker doubled twice.
Sam Heggemann also doubled.
Brandon Stahlman and Bryce Mayer singled.
Mayer drew a pair of walks while Cody Tuepker walked once.
Joe Hackmann, Mayer and Stahlman were hit by pitches.
Stahlman and Mayer each scored twice. Czeschin, Hackmann, Heggemann and Blain Tuepker scored once.
Heggemann drove in three runs. Czeschin had two RBIs. Tuepker had one RBI.
“Offensively, Jack Czeschin and Blain Tuepker had great days at the plate, each getting two or more hits,” Getsee said. “Sam Heggemann delivered the big blow with a bases-clearing double down the left field line. When the guys take good at-bats with a plan, the hits come in bunches and as we play more games they’re settling in and have more discipline. As we work our way through this tournament the competition will continue to get stiffer and we’ll need to continue that to be successful.”
Logan McCummiskey started for Sullivan and went three innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on four hits, three walks and two hit batters. He struck out three.
Sam Turilli closed out the game, allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits and one hit batter. He struck out one.
Sullivan’s hits were singles by Blayten Nolie and Justin Lowe. Nolie was hit by a pitch.
In Thursday’s other game, the Prospects shut out the SLABA SW Stars, 4-0.
In the Elsberry portion of the tournament, Alton, Ill., blanked Elsberry, 9-0, and Hannibal beat Ballwin, 14-0.
In Friday’s games at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, Washington plays Valmeyer, Ill., at 6 p.m. and Eureka faces the Prospects at 8:30 p.m.
The last two pool games take place at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
Sullivan will play Valmeyer, Ill., in the first game and Eureka will face the Stars at noon.
The consolation game between the two third-place teams follows at 2:30 p.m.
Quarterfinal games begin at 4:30 p.m. The Pool A winner will play the Pool B runner-up first. The Pool B winner takes on the Pool A runner-up at 7 p.m.
The event semifinals take place at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Sunday starting at noon. The two quarterfinal winners from Elsberry will come to Washington for the final day.
The title contest is set for Sunday at 4:30 p.m.