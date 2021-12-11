Led by Ava Mohart, six St. Francis Borgia Regional entries achieved state consideration times Saturday at the Ladue Invitational Girls Swimming Meet.
“An atmosphere like Ladue brings out the best in the girls,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “I was very pleased with their efforts.”
Borgia finished ninth in the final standings with 137 points.
Cor Jesu Academy won the meet with 385 points. Ladue was second at 350. John Burroughs scored 267 points, Villa Duchesne finished at 259, and Visitation Academy rounded out the top five at 179 points.
Mohart was the 50 freestyle champion with a time of 24.64. Cor Jesu’s Ellie Weckherlin was second in 25.17. The top five swimmers all achieved state consideration times.
In the 100 freestyle, Mohart claimed second with a time of 54.31, just .04 behind Cor Jesu’s Anna Moehn. Both reached state consideration times.
“Ava was a rock star,” Jones said. “She has been swimming all year, focusing on every aspect of her technique, weight training, and it all showed in a Borgia record-breaking 50 free to claim a first place medal.”
Jones said she gave Moehn a contest in the 100 freestyle.
“She was up against a Division I-bound swimmer in Anna Moehn and never let up,” Jones said. “She ended up medaling second with another record-breaking time. She anchored the 200 and 400 free relays, which finished third and fourth, respectively. This is a girl who was 0.01 of a second away from the state medal stand last year, and she is hungry for hardware.”
Borgia’s 200 freestyle team of Sophia Fletcher, Lily Schmieder, Isabella Rio and Mohart ended third with a time of 1:50.74, good for state consideration.
The 400 freestyle A team achieved state consideration time with at 4:09.17. Swimming were Fletcher, Schmieder, Rio and Mohart.
Rio claimed seventh in the 200 individual medley in 2:29.54, a state consideration time.
Rio also achieved a state consideration time by finishing seventh in the 500 freestyle in 5:56.47.
“Isabella scored big points for us, getting state consideration times in both the 200 IM and the 500 free, the first time she’s done that so early in the season,” Jones said. “As a senior and captain, she is especially focused this season. She swam third leg in both the free relays, which is where she prefers to be. Isabella is stealth. She always gains ground in these relays.”
Jamie Poepsel was 12th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:40.68.
Sophia Sullentrup claimed 14th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:08.57.
Borgia’s 200 medley relay team of Faith Rufkahr, Peyton Lackey, Poepsel and Sullentrup placed 15th in 2:26.59.
Fletcher was 15th in the 50 freestyle in 29.11.
Lucy Schaefer ended 17th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 7:03.44.
Borgia’s second 400 freestyle relay team of Schaefer, Kaylee Benhardt, Poepsel and Sullentrup finished 17th in 4:59.95.
Schmieder was 18th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:24.75.
“Lily Schmieder was thrilled to get a career PR in breaststroke so early in the season,” Jones said. “She is a great captain for us this year, bringing the team together.”
Poepsel swam to 19th in the 200 freestyle in 2:32.12.
Schmieder was 19th in the 200 individual medley in 2:50.04.
Fletcher ended 20th in the 100 backstroke in 1:20.06.
Lackey swam to 21st in the 50 freestyle in 31.05. She also finished 21st in the 100 breaststroke in 1:24.75.
Borgia’s second 200 freestyle team of Schaefer, Isabella Reed, Benhardt and Lackey finished 21st in 2:23.44.
Additionally, there was a 25-yard time trial, which was a nonscoring race. Borgia’s top finisher was Sullentrup, who was seventh at 13.87.