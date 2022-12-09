St. Francis Borgia’s girls swimming team dove right into the season Saturday, finishing sixth at the Ladue Invitational.
“I’ve always loved this meet, but this year it was a great way to kick off our season,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “I told the girls not to stress, it is early season and this is swimming’s version of a jamboree — except the state consideration times count.”
In the team standings, Borgia finished sixth among 12 teams with 134 points.
Parkway South won the team title at 442 points with Cor Jesu Academy second at 374 and Nerinx Hall third at 364. Rounding out the top five were Ladue (334) and John Burroughs (166).
“The meet also gave a good indication of our depth, as our veteran swimmers swam some of their best races, and our newcomers posted great times in their first outing,” Jones said.
Senior Ava Mohart captured the win in the 100 freestyle, recording a state consideration time of 54.66. Cor Jesu’s Ellie Weckherlin placed second in 54.94.
Mohart finished second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.10, achieving a state consideration time. Cor Jesu’s Weckherlin won in 25.05.
“Ava Mohart once again was dominant in this meet, winning the 100 freestyle outright and finishing second in the 50 free,” Jones said. “This was against girls from big Class 2 schools like Cor Jesu, Nerinx Hall and Parkway South. Ava is a pure competitor and it showed on Saturday.”
Freshman Brennan Pfeiffer was the runner-up in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:03.02, achieving a state consideration time in her first meet.
Parkway South’s Mia Muckerman won the race in 2:02.49.
“Brennan Pfeiffer made a mark in her first high school meet, setting a new school record in the 200 free to finish second, and finishing fifth in the 100 fly,” Jones said.
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay team of Pfeiffer, senior Sophia Fletcher, sophomore Sophia Sullentrup and Mohart ended fourth in 3:58.82. That is a state consideration time.
“Our freestyle relay team of Brennan, Sophia Sullentrup, Sophia Fletcher and Ava overcame a DQ in the 200 free relay to make a statement by finishing fourth in the 400 free relay, breaking four minutes to crush a school record that had been in place since 2018,” Jones said. “I love the way they shook it off and got it done.”
Pfeiffer placed fifth in the 100 butterfly, posting a state consideration time of 1:02.68.
Sullentrup was sixth in the 50 freestyle in 27.55. She was 11th in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:02.63.
“Sophia Sullentrup also made top-eight for us, breaking 28 seconds in the 50 for the first time, to finish sixth overall in that race,” Jones said. “It’s the first time we’ve had three girls finish in the top eight at this meet.”
Senior Jamie Poepsel placed 11th in the 500 freestyle with a time of 6:35.45.
Freshman Hunter Mohart ended 12th in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:14.04.
In the 25-yard time trial, an exhibition event, Ava Mohart was fifth in 12.35 and Pfeiffer placed 10th in 13.38. Freshman Bella Richardson was 14th in 13.95.
Borgia swims Tuesday at Parkway South starting at 4:15 p.m. The Lady Knights host Lutheran St. Charles Friday at the Four Rivers Area Family YMCA starting at 4:15 p.m.