A pair of Avas made their mark for local girls swimming programs Thursday.
Competing in the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Swimming Championships, Borgia junior Ava Mohart and Washington sophomore Ava Kauffeld earned the chance to return for Friday’s second day at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Mohart qualified to swim in Class 1 championship races in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle.
Kauffeld qualified for the consolation races in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.
Mohart is competing for a state title Friday in the 50 freestyle. She enters the championship race with the fifth spot.
The Borgia junior cut 0.06 of a second off of her seed time to finish in 24.58. She had been seeded fourth coming into the race.
Mohart also will swim in the 100 freestyle title race after placing sixth in the qualifying heats. Mohart posted a time of 53.93 to secure the sixth spot in Friday’s finals.
Mohart cut 0.38 of a second from her entry time. She had been seeded seventh coming into the meet.
Washington sophomore Ava Kauffeld, seeded 11th in the 100 breaststroke, shaved 0.15 of a second off of her seed time to finish 10th and set a new school record.
She will return Friday to swim in the consolation race.
Kauffeld earned the chance to swim in the 200 individual medley consolation race by placing 15th overall Thursday.
She knocked 0.49 of a second off of her seed time in the 200 individual medley, touching the wall in a time of 2:18.39.
That was good enough for a Washington program record.
Washington’s 200 medley relay team of Zoey Ziegler, Kauffeld, Elizabeth Williams and Maddy Henderson cut 1.88 seconds off of their entry time, placing 18th with a time of 2:00.27. The time was set a new school record.
The Lady Jays had been seeded 27th coming into the state meet.
Seeded 26th, Borgia’s 200 freestyle relay team dropped 0.35 of a second from its qualifying time to place 22nd.
Swimming were Sophia Sullentrup, Lily Schmieder, Isabella Rio and Mohart.
Ziegler, seeded 26th entering the meet, added 0.20 of a second to her seed time to finish in 1:06.26. She improved by one spot, placing 25th.
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay, seeded 24th, added 3.17 seconds to its seed time to place 25th. Swimming for Borgia were Sullentrup, Sophia Fletcher, Rio and Mohart.
Ziegler finished 29th in the 100 freestyle qualifying races with a time of 59.09. She had been seeded 20th coming into the meet with a time of 57.13.
Borgia’s Rio completed the 500 freestyle in a time of 5.54.86, an addition of 5.92 from her seed time. She finished 31st.
Rio had been seeded 32nd coming into the meet.
Rio finished the 200 individual medley in 2:29.07, adding 4.11 from her qualifying time.
Rio, who was seeded 24th, ended 32nd.