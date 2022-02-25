Friday was a tale of two Avas for local swimming fans.
St. Francis Borgia Regional junior Ava Mohart and Washington sophomore Ava Kauffeld each qualified to swim in the second day of state swimming in two events at the Class 1 Girls Swimming and Diving Championships.
Mohart, who qualified for the championship heat in both the 50 freestyle and the 100 freestyle, left with a state medal in both races.
She placed sixth in the 50 freestyle (24.79) and eighth in the 100 freestyle (54.66).
“I could just tell the day before that she was ready for it,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said of the tightrope swimmers have to walk in the shorter distance races between making sure they get off the blocks fast enough to be competitive, but also being careful to not go too soon and get disqualified. “She is a really clutch athlete. She’s got ice in her veins when it comes to that. It’s a lot of hard work, but also takes a lot of focus and control.”
Mohart said she was hoping for this result coming into the state tournament, but wasn’t expecting it.
It was the payoff of a year-long wait for Mohart after coming within an eyelash of getting on the podium in 2021.
“I didn’t do what I wanted to last year at state — I was .01 (of a second) away from a medal,” Mohart said. “So, I was a little nervous about that, but I’m really happy with how I did today.”
Kauffeld made the consolation heat in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
She earned a 15th-place finish in the medley (2:18.45) and took 10th in the breaststroke (1:09.68).
“She was our first girl to make the second day of the state meet, so not only to do that, but to make it in two events was quite an accomplishment,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “She’s got a lot to be proud of.”
Both performances tallied team points for their squads. Borgia finished in a tie for 26th in the state with 24 points, matching the totals for Republic and Hannibal.
“I have such an amazing coach and an amazing team,” Mohart said. “They’re all so helpful and they all came to watch me today, even though none of them were swimming. It’s such a special bond that we all have.”
Washington scored nine points, tying Sacred Heart for 36th overall.
Parkway West (220.5 points) won the Class 1 state championship. Cape Girardeau Central scored 187 to finish as the state runner-up, followed by Clayton (165), Pembroke Hill (129) and Webster Groves (124.5) to round out the top five.
In the 50 freestyle, Mohart took her first medal of the day. Logan-Rogersville senior Maddie Atwood won the event in 23.67.
“It was really fantastic,” Mohart said of finishing the race and knowing she would make it onto the podium. “I was overwhelmed. It was a great feeling.”
In the 100 freestyle, she added her second. Savannah junior Makenzie Kurre took the win in 51.38, a new Class 1 meet record.
Kauffeld started her day in the 200 individual medley. She had the 15th best preliminary time and held that position in the finals.
Ladue sophomore Mary Bezzant won the championship in the individual medley from Lane 2 after shaving two seconds from her prelim time, which was the fifth fastest in Thursday’s races. Bezzant finished in 2:10.07.
Kauffeld then had to wait until the next to last event of the day to get her second trip into the pool for the breaststroke. Here, Kauffeld again held her position Friday after having the 10th fastest time in Thursday’s prelims.
“Her goal was not to lose any positioning,” Moreland said. “Of course, she would have like to improve it, but she was happy to have held.”
Clayton senior Kellen Mottl repeated as state champion in the breaststroke for the second year in a row with a time of 1:04.62.
Borgia qualified for the opening day of the state meet in six races total and Washington five, but each only advanced to the second day in two events apiece.
“They got more in there than we have ever sent,” Jones said of her squad. “For Ava in particular, she taught those girls on her relay team. So did Isabella Rio. They used their own talents to coach each other up from within. They’re bonded together even more than the normal team.”
Washington’s 200 medley relay team had the 18th best preliminary time, narrowly missing the cut for the top 16 to swim on the second day this year by less than half a second.