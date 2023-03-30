After falling to the East Central College baseball Falcons Saturday, Moberly Area Community College caught fire Sunday.
The Greyhounds (6-19) swept the Falcons (12-12) in a doubleheader, 4-3 and 7-3.
First game
In the opener, East Central rallied after dropping behind, 4-0. The hosts scored twice in the second, once in the third and once in the fourth.
East Central pushed two runs across in the fifth and scored one more in the seventh.
East Central outhit Moberly Area, 9-6, but the Falcons also made all three errors in the game.
Billy Underwood (Helias) took the loss, going four innings while allowing four runs (one earned) on six hits, one walk and two hit batters. He struck out nine.
Hayden Steelman (Southern Boone) pitched the final two innings, walking one and striking out one.
Offensively, Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Andy Hueste (Linn) each had two hits.
Jarrett Hamlett (Washington) doubled.
Cameron Leach (Conway, Arkansas, Northeastern Community College), Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware), Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) and Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) each singled.
Dent also was hit by a pitch.
Turner, Colombo and Hueste scored the runs. Dent drove in two and Terilli had one RBI.
Second game
In the final game of the three-game series, the Greyhounds finished the Sunday sweep, 7-3.
After East Central scored a run in the top of the third, Moberly scored three in the fourth and one in the fifth.
East Central added a run in the top of the sixth, but Moberly made it 7-2 in the bottom of the inning.
The Falcons scored their final run in the top of the eighth.
Moberly Area outhit East Central, 12-7. The Falcons made the game’s two errors.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) went five innings and took the loss, allowing four runs on nine hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out five.
Zach Stenger (Northwest) got two outs, allowing three runs on one hit, a walk and a hit batter.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) pitched the final 2.1 innings, allowing two hits and striking out one.
Terilli had two hits, including a double.
DeVon Jennings (Francis Howell North) and Turner homered.
Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) doubled.
Sam Sisk (Aledo, Texas) and Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) singled.
Dent, Terilli and Leach were hit by pitches.
Turner, Jennings and Sisk scored runs. Terilli, Turner and Jennings each had one RBI.
The Falcons are scheduled to return to action Sunday, hosting Jefferson College in a doubleheader starting at noon.
