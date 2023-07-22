With the season on the line, the Moberly Post 6 Seniors found a way to keep playing Tuesday.
The Sixers (22-9) rebounded from a first-round loss at the Zone 1 Tournament to Pacific Post 320 Monday, returning to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field the next day to knock off Jefferson City Post 5 (7-11) in an elimination game, 4-2.
Moberly earned the right to play in the losers’ bracket final Wednesday against Pacific Post 320 in a rematch of the first round.
Both teams relied on one pitcher for the full contest with Moberly’s Cooper Harvey getting the better of Jefferson City’s Jacob Tellman.
Harvey pitched seven innings and allowed two runs on three hits and four walks with four strikeouts.
Tellman fired six innings and struck out nine batters. He allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits and three walks.
The Sixers scored the first run in the bottom of the second inning as Jack Romine led off with a triple and scored on a wild pitch.
The score remained in a 1-0 deadlock until Post 5 was able to knot the score with a run in the top of the fifth with Max Buscher singling home Jacob Schulte.
An error and a walk with one out in the bottom of the fifth helped Moberly set the table for Braedon Hunt to drive in a run with a single and Harvey to drive in two more with a one-base knock of his own.
Schulte came through for Jefferson City with a two-out RBI single in the top of the sixth, driving in Luke Cavender for the game’s final run.
Hunt had a pair of singles in the contest for Post 6.
Romine’s triple and Harvey’s single were the only other two hits Moberly had on the night.
Logan Head, Casey Shockley and Ashton Hunt each drew a walk.
Romine, Ashton Hunt, Braedon Hunt and Carson Fletcher all scored once.
The three hits for Post 5 were all singles by Schulte, Buscher and Cavender.
Ryan Lepper, Jace Kessel, Zachary Wieberg and Schulte each walked once.
Schulte and Cavender scored the two runs with RBIs for Schulte and Buscher.
Jefferson City was the defending Zone 1 runner-up at the Senior Legion level. At the 2022 Missouri Senior Legion State Tournament, Post 5 finished second to St. Joseph Post 11 and earned the right to continue in the national tournament, going to the Mid-South Regional in Pelham, Alabama.
There, Jefferson City went 2-2, defeating Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Pittsburg, Kansas.
