With the season on the line, the Moberly Post 6 Seniors found a way to keep playing Tuesday.

The Sixers (22-9) rebounded from a first-round loss at the Zone 1 Tournament to Pacific Post 320 Monday, returning to Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field the next day to knock off Jefferson City Post 5 (7-11) in an elimination game, 4-2.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.