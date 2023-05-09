East Central College had more hits.
But Moberly Area Community College scored more runs Friday to win the NJCAA Division II Region 16 softball opener in Kirkwood, 2-1.
“We scored one in the first and outhit Moberly, 7-3, but left too many runners in scoring position,” East Central Head Coach Brad Wallach said. “We just couldn’t get hits in key situations.”
East Central (16-23) scored its run in the top of the first. But the second-seeded Greyhounds scored both of their runs in the bottom of the same inning and held on for the win.
Lexi Lewis (Washington) had the biggest East Central hit, a triple. She scored the run.
Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) posted the lone RBI.
Also hitting singles were Taylor Hanger (Pacific), Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia), Sierra Spencer (Rolla), Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) and Nicole Truitt (Lebanon).
Hanger walked. Hannah Jarvis (Potosi), Payton Robinson (Elsberry) and Spencer sacrificed.
Smalling and Truitt each stole a base.
Hanger went the distance in the circle.
She allowed two unearned runs on three hits and one walk over six innings. Hanger struck out three.
“Taylor pitched a great game, but errors in the first inning led to two unearned runs and that was the scoring for the day,” Wallach said.
