New regional rival Moberly Area Community College swept the East Central College softball Falcons Friday in Moberly, 9-1 and 12-1.
East Central (11-17) was supposed to play St. Louis Community College Sunday in Kirkwood, but the doubleheader was postponed. St. Louis swept the Falcons Thursday in Union by 10-2 scores.
In Friday’s opener against Moberly Area, the hosts scored once in the second. Each team scored a run in the third before Moberly Area added three in the fourth, two in the fifth and two more in the sixth.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) pitched, allowing nine runs (seven earned) on 14 hits and one walk over 5.2 innings. She struck out four.
East Central had five hits, two from Lexi Lewis (Washington). She doubled.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington), Payton Robinson (Elsberry) and Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) each had one single.
Sierra Spencer (Rolla) walked twice. Robinson stole two bases while Lewis and Smalling each had one steal.
Lewis scored the East Central run while Smalling had the RBI.
In the second game, Moberly Area set the tone with 10 runs in the bottom of the first.
East Central scored its run in the second and the host squad replied with two more runs. That concluded the scoring.
McDaniel took the loss, going one inning while allowing 10 runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk.
Hanger pitched three innings, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk. She struck out one.
Hanger had two of the East Central hits, including a home run.
East Central now will visit Mineral Area College in Park Hills Tuesday before hosting Missouri State University-West Plains Wednesday.
The Falcons go to West Plains Friday for another doubleheader before returning to host Shawnee Community College Sunday.