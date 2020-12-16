It’s been no secret this year that Washington senior Ryan Hoerstkamp was going to be a Tiger.
Wednesday, he made it official by signing his letter of intent to play college football at the University of Missouri.
Under his helmet each game this fall, Hoerstkamp has worn a Mizzou bandana. He’s ended each interview with “Go Tigers.”
Mizzou was one of 18 schools to make a play for Hoerstkamp’s services next fall, the majority of which were NCAA Division I programs. However, Hoerstkamp said the in-state Tigers, who he grew up rooting for, offered the best fit.
“It was the best fit for my family and I,” Hoerstkamp said. “What Coach (Eliah) Drinkwitz is building out there — I think it’s going to be big. We’re going to have a really good team here soon and I’m excited to be a part of that. I’ve always wanted to play for Mizzou, so this is a dream come true.”
Hoerstkamp has been a three-year starter at tight end and defensive end for Head Coach Derick Heflin’s Blue Jays in addition to a four-year starter for Washington’s basketball program.
This season, Hoerstkamp led the Washington passing attack with 333 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, two of which came in win-or-go-home district playoff showdown against Camdenton.
On defense, he recorded three sacks and returned both a fumble recovery and an interception for touchdowns.
He helped lead the Blue Jays to a second consecutive 9-2 season, completing a turnaround of a team that went 0-10 in 2017.
“Lots of kids with his talent level wouldn’t have been as coachable,” Heflin said. “He took it all in stride and set an example for the other kids. It sets the tone for the program, when the kid going to Mizzou is getting coached as hard or harder than everyone else. Ryan has been a great teammate. He has done everything we have asked and has help set the standard and expectation of our program.”
Among the many schools to make an offer to Hoerstkamp were multiple NCAA Div. 1 programs from the Southeastern, Big XII, Big 10 and Pac-12 Conferences, including perennial national championship contender Alabama.
“I had Nick Saban zoom call me in my own house and tell me he had an offer for me — a full ride,” Hoerstkamp said. “They put some pressure on me there late, but it was pretty easy to turn them down at the end of the end of the day because it just wasn’t the best fit for my family and I. It was really tempting because of the success and the NFL players (to come from that program).”
Hoerstkamp is the first D1 recruit in Heflin’s five-season tenure as head coach of the program.
“It is a huge deal for our program,” Heflin said. “Lots of our kids have gotten looks that might not have other wise. Ryan has been great with helping our athletes to create Hudl highlights and help them through the process. It also gives our younger kids an idea of what it takes to get to the D1 level. We can say if this is your goal this is how you go about achieving. Ryan has set a great example. It also helps a lot to dispel the myth that you cannot get recruited by D1 schools running the flexbone. When Alabama calls and says they haven’t seen a kid block like Ryan does, it validates what we are doing.”
Mizzou has gone 5-4 thus far this season in its first year under Drinkwitz, including an Oct. 10 win over defending national champion LSU, 45-41.