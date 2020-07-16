Who are the best players, by position, in the Missourian Sim Baseball League?
July 10 of league time seemed to be a good point to answer those questions. All teams have played either 76 or 77 games as of this pause point.
At this point, the Clover Bottom Crush of Dan Rettke still have the league’s best record (50-27) and lead the Frank Saucier Division.
Ryan Bailey’s Wildcat King (41-36) is second, nine games back. The St. Louis Buschers of Nic Antoine (39-36) holds third, a game behind Wildcat King and 10 out of first place. The Post 218 Batmen (32-45) of Kent Getsee are 5-5 in their last 10, but reside 18 games out of first.
In the Lefty Martin Division, the author’s Missourian Liners hold first place at 40-36, three games in front of Arron Hustead’s NEMO Finders (37-39).
The Krakow Killers (36-41) of Dallas Stapp are 4.5 games back and Rob Struckhoff’s Ninth Street Knights (31-46) are 9.5 games out.
Following are the picks for the respective division all-star teams. There’s a case for many players, but here are the selections. There’s only one rule: every team must have at least one selection.
Catcher
• Saucier Division — Josh Gibson, Crush. There can’t be much argument on this one. Gibson, who some people call the best catcher in the game’s history, has a .291 average and is in the middle of the race in the power numbers. He’s second in the league in home runs at 29 and leads the circuit with 81 RBIs.
If you’re not familiar with Gibson, a hall of famer, he is best known for playing for the Homestead Grays and Pittsburgh Crawfords of the Negro Leagues prior to Major League Baseball’s integration. He also had an adventure in the Dominican Republic with the Ciudad Trujillo Dragones in 1937.
• Martin Division — Ted Simmons, Finders. Catcher hasn’t been a position of strength in the division and Simmons, one of the replacements, has had the best offensive season. He’s hitting .311 with five home runs since taking over the main role from Gary Carter.
Honorable mention might go to Mickey Cochrane of the Liners (.280, five home runs), who platoons with Roy Campanella.
First Base
• Saucier Division — Lou Gehrig, Wildcat King. The Iron Horse is a big reason Wildcat King is second in the division. He’s batting .321 with 25 home runs and 68 RBIs.
Selection 1A would be Buck Leonard, cleanup batter of the Crush, who is batting .284 with 23 home runs and 68 RBIs. Like Gibson, he played mainly for the Homestead Grays during his career.
• Martin Division — Mark McGwire, Finders. The position has been weak in the division, but platoon player McGwire might be the best choice. In 111 at-bats, he has belted 11 home runs.
Albert Pujols of the Knights has the best batting average among the rest, but Sadaharu Oh of the Liners and Stan Musial of the Killers have been steady at times.
Second Base
• Saucier Division — Eddie Collins, Buschers. Collins (.360 not enough at-bats to qualify, 10 HRs, nine stolen bases) has been one of the league’s top hitters and has platooned with both Rogers Hornsby and Robbie Alomar, who were part of the league’s only trade to date.
There are some good alternates in Nap Lajoie of the Crush (.327, 31 doubles, six HRs, 68 runs), Pete Rose of Wildcat King (league-leading .357, 20 extra-base hits, seven HRs, 55 runs) and Rod Carew of the Batmen (.294).
• Martin Division — Ryne Sandberg, Knights. Sandberg is batting .315 with eight home runs (one inside-the-park), ranking third on his team in batting.
Frankie Frisch of the Finders (.289, 16 doubles) is a close second. Hornsby (.288, five HRs, 22 RBIs) hasn’t been with the Liners long enough since his trade from the Buschers.
Third Base
• Saucier Division — Eddie Mathews, Wildcat King. Mathews might not be hitting for average at .262, but he’s a power hitter who comes through in the clutch. He’s blasted 24 home runs while scoring 56 runs and driving in 55.
• Martin Division — Brooks Robinson, Killers. Robinson hasn’t hit for the same power as Mathews with only six home runs, but he’s batting .286 and is one of the top defenders at the hot corner in the league.
Shortstop
• Saucier Division — Alan Trammell, Buschers — Maybe the weakest position in the Frank Saucier Division, Trammell is hitting .299 with four home runs in 44 games. He’s hit nine doubles and one triple as well.
• Martin Division — Honus Wagner, Liners. The best-hitting shortstop among qualifiers at .326, Wagner has 27 extra-base hits with nine home runs, 52 runs, 55 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.
High honorable mention goes to Alex Rodriguez of the Knights, who is batting .281 with 27 home runs (third in the league).
Left Field
• Saucier Division — Babe Ruth, Crush. It’s one of the easiest positions to fill on the all-star squad. Ruth has lived up to his top overall pick, and he hasn’t even pitched yet.
Ruth is hitting .293 with 31 home runs, 84 runs and 74 RBIs. He also has 16 doubles and four triples and has been intentionally walked 17 times.
• Martin Division — Ted Williams, Killers. Nowhere near as easy to pick is this division’s left fielder. Williams gets the nod here, hitting .338 with 13 doubles, one triple, 24 home runs, 50 runs and 75 RBIs. Hurt at the moment, Williams has been the brightest spot in the Killers’ lineup.
The other three teams have qualified candidates. Rickey Henderson of the Finders (.295, 10 doubles, one triple, seven HRs) leads the league in stolen bases with 30. Barry Bonds of the Knights (.329, 17 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs) leads the league in on-base percentage at .435. And Al Simmons of the Liners (.300, nine doubles, eight triples, eight HRs) has been the best of the team’s platoon at the position.
Center Field
• Saucier Division — Tris Speaker, Wildcat King. The Gray Eagle, considered one of the greatest defensive center fielders, hits .305 at the top of Bailey’s lineup. He’s smacked 31 extra-base hits, including 12 home runs. He also has stolen nine bases.
• Martin Division — Mickey Mantle, Liners. A month ago, the answer to this question was Willie Mays of the Finders. However, Mays has slumped to .252, over 50 points below where he was a month ago.
Mantle hasn’t hit for average this season, but he is batting .264 with 22 home runs, 50 runs, 58 RBIs and 44 walks. He’s got a .364 on-base percentage and has saved the team with his defense many times.
Right Field
• Saucier Division — Mel Ott, Batmen. Post 218’s positional representative is right fielder Ott, who also can play third base. Ott is batting .295 with 10 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs. Ott’s power has shown through in the clutch, lifting his team to multiple wins. Ott is selected here so every team can have all-star.
Another fitting pick would be Hank Aaron of Wildcat King, who is hitting .306 with 20 home runs, 56 runs and 64 RBIs.
• Martin Division — Frank Robinson, Knights. With Robinson’s selection, each team has two all-star position picks. Robinson is hitting .323 with 13 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 51 runs. He’s been one of the top offensive performers all season long for the Knights.
Right-Handed Starting Pitcher
• Saucier Division — Kevin Brown, Crush. Brown leads the league in wins and is 11-5 so far with a 3.44 ERA. Brown ranks eighth in strikeouts at 74. He allows the fewest walks per nine innings among qualifiers at 1.3 and leads the league in quality starts at 13. Brown is tied for the league’s shutouts lead at two.
• Martin Division — Pedro Martinez, Liners. Only two frontline starters have ERAs under 3.00 and Martinez is one of them. Martinez is 7-3 with a 2.92 ERA. He ranks second in strikeouts with 109 and leads the league in opponents’ batting average (.200), slugging percentage (.339) and hits per nine innings (6.7). He’s the definite staff ace.
Left-Handed
Starting Pitcher
• Saucier Division — John Tudor, Buschers. The league leader in ERA, Tudor checks in at 2.53, well ahead of second place. Tudor’s record is 6-4 and he leads the league in home runs per nine innings (0.8). Tudor ranks second in opponents’ slugging percentage (.362), fourth in walks per nine innings (1.9) and ninth in runners per nine innings (11.1).
• Martin Division — Warren Spahn, Finders. The veteran hurler leads the Finders in ERA at 3.25 while going 8-4 thus far. Opposing hitters bat .218 against Spahn and he’s the league leader in opponent on-base percentage (.269) and runners per game (10.1). Spahn is third in hits per game (7.4) and fifth in opponents’ slugging percentage (.307)
Right-Handed Relief Pitcher
• Saucier Division — Mariano Rivera, Crush. It’s fitting that the league’s best team has the game’s most decorated closer on its roster. Rivera is 2-0 with 15 saves and a 1.91 ERA over 29 games and 28.1 innings. He has saved 15 of 16 chances for a .938 save percentage.
• Martin Division — Jason Isringhausen, Killers. Isringhausen has been every bit as good as Rivera for the Killers and his entry to the game usually means a win. Isringhausen has saved 18 of 22 opportunities, both best in the league. He has a .818 save percentage. Isringhausen’s ERA is 3.76 and he’s 0-3 over 26.1 innings. Opposing batters have managed 16 hits and eight walks against 17 strikeouts.
Left-Handed
Relief Pitcher
• Saucier Division — Al Hrabosky, Buschers. The Mad Hungarian has saved eight games for the Buschers this season while going 2-2 with a 2.89 ERA. He has had nine save chances. Over 18.2 innings, Hrabosky has allowed 10 hits and seven walks with nine strikeouts.
• Martin Division — John Rocker, Liners. Rocker inherited the closer role when Goose Gossage struggled early in the season. He’s 0-3 with 15 saves and a 3.28 ERA. Rocker has tossed 24.2 innings while allowing 17 hits and 14 walks. He has 34 strikeouts. Rocker has a .882 save percentage (15-17), second to Rivera in the league.