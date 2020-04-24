Stadiums have been selected.
Rosters have been picked.
And, now it’s time for The Missourian Baseball Simulation League to get started.
The eight-team league consists of area coaches, sports writers and simulation baseball veterans.
This league was formed to help fill the void left by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has halted sports.
The teams had 4,500 players to choose from, including many who never had the chance to play in the Major Leagues, seeing time instead in the Negro Leagues or Japanese Leagues. Many of the game’s most colorful characters were chosen.
Wildcat King, coached by Union High School and Post 297’s Ryan Bailey, will make its home in Philadelphia’s Baker Bowl this season. Three teams chose Philadelphia stadiums.
Bailey’s inaugural pick was Lou Gehrig, the one-time baseball ironman.
Bailey’s team includes Hank Aaron, “Wee Willie” Keeler, “Cool Papa” Bell, Pete Rose, Tris Speaker, Sandy Koufax and a number of more modern players.
The Krakow Killers of Dallas Stapp also are in Philadelphia, playing at Shibe Park.
Stapp selected Ted Williams, the “Splendid Splinter” as his team’s first pick.
The Krakow squad includes Stan Musial, Jackie Robinson, “Slidin’ ” Billy Hamilton, Yogi Berra and Ichiro. Pitchers include Bob Gibson, Steve Carlton, Nolan Ryan, Cy Young and Negro Leagues legend Smokey Joe Williams.
Bill Battle’s Missourian Liners are playing in spacious Griffin Stadium, located in Washington, D.C.
Honus Wagner, the “Flying Dutchman,” was the first pick for the Liners.
Prominent Liners include Mickey Mantle, George Brett and Walter Johnson.
A number of Negro Leagues players are on the roster, including Martin Dihigo, Pop Lloyd, Bill Monroe, Satchel Paige, Slim Jones and Willie Foster.
Representing the Japanese Leagues are home run King Sadaharu Oh and “The Emperor” Masaichi Kaneda.
The Ninth Street Knights of St. Francis Borgia Regional Head Coach Rob Struckhoff are playing in Denver’s Coors Field.
Struckhoff took Barry Bonds as his first pick.
Joining Bonds on Struckhoff’s team include Negro Leagues great Oscar Charleston, Reggie Jackson, Albert Pujols, Frank Robinson, Alex Rodriguez, Sammy Sosa, Grover Cleveland “Pete” Alexander, Mordecai “Three Finger” Brown, Rollie Fingers and Hoyt Wilhelm.
Missourian Sports Writer Arron Hustead’s NEMO Finders are located in Busch Memorial Stadium, circa 2001-05.
The first Finder was Ty Cobb, owner of baseball’s best career batting average.
Other top Finders include Frankie Frisch, Tony Gwynn, Rickey Henderson, Willie Mays, Mark McGwire, Bullet Joe Rogan, Mike Schimdt, Red Schoendienst, Ozzie Smith, Roger Clemens, Bob Feller and Tom Henke.
Kent Getsee of Washington Post 218 has the Post 218 Batmen and they will be playing out of Boston’s Huntington Avenue Grounds.
Getsee had the third overall pick and picked right-handed hurler Christy “Big Six” Mathewson in the opening round.
The Batmen also have Johnny Bench, Goose Goslin, Ken Griffey Jr., Shoeless Joe Jackson, Al Kaline, Jim Thome, Dennis Eckerlsley, Phil Niekro and Tom Seaver on the roster.
Getsee’s team also has Bert Blyleven, the “Frying Dutchman.”
Nic Antoine, a sim baseball veteran from Nashville, Ill., and principal of St. Mary School of Centralia, Ill., is piloting the St. Louis Buschers at Philadelphia’s Veterans Stadium.
The Buschers grabbed St. Louis Cardinals legend Rogers Hornsby with the second overall pick.
The Buschers have the top second base platoon of Hornsby and Eddie Collins. Other top players include Frank “Home Run” Baker, Jesse “The Crab” Burkett, Roberto Clemente, Bill Dickey, Joe DiMaggio, Jimmie Foxx, Cal Ripken Jr., George Sisler, Carl Yastrzemski, Dizzy Dean, Bruce Sutter and John Tudor.
And Union’s Dan Rettke, of the United Bank of Union, has the Clover Bottom Crush at Pittsburgh’s PNC Park.
Rettke had the first overall pick and grabbed Babe Ruth. In this particular simulation, the Bambino can play either of the corner outfield positions and pitch.
Players crushing the ball in Clover Bottom include Nap Lajoie, Wade Boggs, Josh Gibson, Buck Leonard, Larry Walker, Willie Wells, Lefty Grove, Carl Hubbell, Greg Maddux and Mariano Rivera.
With Rivera and Billy Wagner, Clover Bottom has two of the best closers in the game.
Diamond Mind Baseball Version 11 is being used for this simulation along with the company’s All-Time Greatest Players database, which was published in 2015.
Also used the company’s Historic Parks Database.