After racing ahead of real time, the Missourian Sim Baseball League has reached a pause.
The eight-team league, being played with Diamond Mind Baseball’s 2015 Greatest Players Database, has reached the end of June.
The league’s best team remains the Clover Bottom Crush at 45-23. The Crush, managed by Dan Rettke, leads the Frank Saucier Division by 10 games over Ryan Bailey’s Wildcat King (35-33) and 11 over Nic Antoine’s St. Louis Buschers (33-33).
Rounding out the division standings is Kent Getsee’s Post 218 Batmen (27-40), a team said to be for sale at the price of a cheeseburger.
In the Lefty Martin Division, this author’s Missourian Liners hold a 1.5-game lead on Dallas Stapp’s Krakow Killers. The Liners are 35-32 while the Killers are 34-34.
Arron Hustead’s NEMO Finders (33-34) and Rob Struckhoff’s Ninth Street Knights (27-40) complete the division.
Wildcat King is the league’s squad leader in batting with a team average of .279. Bailey’s squad also leads the league with 120 home runs, one more than the Knights.
Next in batting average is the Crush, which hits .273 as a squad. Clover Bottom has the league’s best on-base percentage at .343, slugging percentage at .496, runs at 409, doubles at 124, RBIs at 394, walks at 247 and strikeouts at 473. The Crush also has the least stolen bases (nine) and caught stealing (seven).
Wildcat King is the best team against right-handed hitters at .285 while the Crush hits .281 against lefties.
Getsee’s Batmen live up to their name and are third in the league in batting average at .267. Post 218 leads the league in triples at 41.
The lowest batting average is .250, which belongs to the NEMO Finders. That squad also has the most stolen bases at 58.
Clover Bottom has the league’s best ERA at 3.43. That team also has 19 saves to lead the Liners by one.
The Crush and Buschers lead the league with 13 complete games.
The Finders have allowed the fewest hits, 516 over 604 innings. The Buschers are second at 585 hits with the Killers third at 587 hits allowed.
Clover Bottom has allowed the fewest walks at 132. The Batmen are next with 190 walks.
Wildcat King pitchers have struck out 537 batters. The Liners are next at 403.
Crush pitchers have given up 67 home runs. Next are the Liners at 79 and the Buschers at 80.
Opposing batters hit .228 against the Finders. Both the Killers and Crush are next at .254. The league average is .263.
Left-handed batters hit .225 against the Finders while righties hit .231.
Both the Crush and Buschers top the league in fielding percentage at .982.
Catchers from the Killers lead the loop in runners caught stealing at 20. Pitchers from the Knights, Finders and Batmen have picked off five runners apiece.
Individual Leaders
Here are league leaders in individual categories:
• Batting average — Pete Rose, Wildcat King, .366;
• On-base percentage — Barry Bonds, Knights, .443;
• Slugging percentage — Babe Ruth, Crush, .689;
• Hits — Nap Lajoie, Crush, 100;
• Runs — Babe Ruth, Crush, 74;
• RBIs — Ted Williams, Killers, 73;
• Doubles — Nap Lajoie, Crush, 29;
• Triples — Joe Jackson, Batmen, 10;
• Home runs — Babe Ruth, Crush, 28;
• Stolen bases — Rickey Henderson, Finders, 27;
• Walks — Babe Ruth, Crush, 60;
• Runs created — Ted Williams, Killers, 74.6;
• Total average — Barry Bonds, Knights, 1.248;
• Total bases — Josh Gibson, Crush, 179;
• Earned Run Average — John Tudor, Buschers, 1.94;
• Strikeouts — Randy Johnson, Wildcat King, 119;
• Wins — Kevin Brown, Crush, 11;
• Winning percentage — Greg Maddux, Crush, .833;
• Innings — Kevin Brown, Crush, 115.0;
• Complete games — Tom Seaver, Batmen, six;
• Batting average — Pedro Martinez, Liners, .189;
• On-base percentage — Pedro Martinez, Liners, .269;
• Slugging percentage — Pedro Martinez, Liners, .311;
• Shutouts — Willie Foster, Liners; Dazzy Vance, Wildcat King; Cy Young, Killers; and Kevin Brown, Crush, two;
• Quality starts — Kevin Brown, Crush, 13; and
• Saves — Jason Isringhausen, Killers, 18.
Up next — A glance at the mid-season all-stars.