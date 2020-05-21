Who will experience the “June Swoon?”
Games have been finished through May 31 in The Missourian Sim Baseball League.
One division has been extremely close while the other is turning into a runaway.
The Lefty Martin Division is the tightest race at the current time. A total of 4.5 games separates first from last in the standings.
Thanks to a four-game home sweep of the NEMO Finders to end the month, the Missourian Liners, managed by this writer, lead the division with a 20-18 record.
The Liners overcame a four-game losing streak to move back to the top of the division at the end of the month.
Both the Finders of Arron Hustead and the Krakow Killers of Dallas Stapp are tied for second at 20-20.
Rob Struckhoff’s Ninth Street Knights are 16-23, but are within striking distance at 4.5 games behind. The Knights are the division’s hottest team with a 7-3 record.
While the Lefty Martin Division has been extremely close, the Frank Saucier Division has settled down.
Dan Rettke’s Clover Bottom Crush continues to lead the way and has the league’s top record at 27-14. The Crush has gone 7-3 over the last 10.
Second place belongs to Ryan Bailey’s Wildcat King, which has the league’s second-best record at 22-19. However, that still puts Wildcat King five games behind the Crush.
Nic Antoine’s St. Louis Buschers are third at 19-22 while Kent Getsee’s Post 218 Batmen are 16-24. They trail the Crush by eight and 10.5 games, respectively.
Team Statistics
The Crush has the league’s best home record, 16-3. The team is .500, 11-11, on the road. No team has a winning road record.
The Buschers are the only team to play on turf, and they have a 12-6 mark. The Knights have won twice on turf to no losses.
The Killers are the best team against left-handed pitching at 8-2. The Crush is 20-9 against righties.
Krakow is undefeated when leading after seven innings, 12-0. The Crush, Buschers and Knights have only lost once.
When tied after seven, Wildcat King is 3-1. The Killers are 6-3.
The Finders lead the league with three wins when trailing after seven innings.
Hustead’s team is 6-3 in one-run games. The Crush, Wildcat King and the Killers also have winning records.
The Finders are 4-1 in extra-innings games. Wildcat King and Krakow are 3-1. If there is one way to beat Clover Bottom, it’s getting that team to extra innings. The Crush is 0-2 in games going beyond nine frames.
Wildcat King has the best team batting average at .283, followed by the Crush at .273 and Batmen at .269.
The Crush leads the circuit in home runs with 73. The Knights have 67 and Wildcat King has hit 66.
The Finders have stolen the most bases, 32, followed by the Liners and Killers at 25 apiece.
Clover Bottom has the best team ERA at 3.42. The Finders are next at 3.94 and the Buschers check in at 4.27.
Both the Crush and Killers have 12 saves to lead the league.
Clover Bottom pitchers have allowed only 79 walks, the only team under triple digits.
Wildcat King pitchers lead the league in strikeouts with 327. Krakow is next at 243.
Batters have hit 35 home runs off of Clover Bottom pitching, best in the league. Next is the Buschers with 44 home runs allowed.
Wildcat King hurlers have coaxed 31 double plays. The Crush is next at 28.
The Crush has the top fielding rating at .983. The Liners are next at .983 while the Buschers field at a .980 rate.
The Killers have thrown out the most base stealers, 14, and the Knights are next at 11.
Batting Stats
Pete Rose of Wildcat King holds a slender lead in the batting race at .377, one point in front of Honus Wagner of the Liners.
Nap Lajoie of the Crush is third at .370. From there, it’s a drop down to Ted Williams of the Killers at .336 and Babe Ruth of the Crush at .329.
Rounding out the top 10 are Rod Carew of the Batmen (.327), Hank Aaron of Wildcat King (.318), Alex Rodriguez of the Knights (.314), Buck Leonard of the Crush (.311) and Tris Speaker of Wildcat King (.310).
Ruth has gone on a power surge lately and leads the league in home runs with 22, runs with 53 and RBIs with 56. He’s five home runs ahead of Krakow’s Ted Williams, 17 runs in front of his teammate Lajoie and 14 RBIs on top of Williams.
Ranked third in the home run race is Ninth Street’s Alex Rodriguez at 15. Wildcat King’s Lou Gehrig, and Buck Leonard and Josh Gibson of the Crush, all have 14 home runs.
The Finders’ leadoff duo of Rickey Henderson and Ty Cobb lead the league in stolen bases. Henderson has stolen 14 of 18 attempts and Cobb has 11 swipes in 15 tries.
John McGraw of the Liners is third with eight steals.
Ruth leads the league in steals with 34. Barry Bonds of the Ninth Street Knights is next at 28 and Mickey Mantle of the Liners is third at 24. Rounding out the top five are Clover Bottom’s Arky Vaughan at 23 and a tie of Krakow’s Stan Musial and Ted Williams, and Post 218’s Jim Thome, at 21 apiece.
Wildcat King’s Tris Speaker has the season’s longest hitting streak at 16 games. His teammate, Rose, has the longest current streak at 11.
Pitching Stats
Clover Bottom’s Kevin Brown has both the top ERA in the league at 2.40, and the most wins at 8-2.
In the ERA race, two Liners follow with Walter Johnson at 2.48 and Pedro Martinez at 2.63.
John Tudor of the Buschers (2.67) and Warren Spahn of the Finders (2.73) round out the top five.
Next is Cy Young of Krakow at 2.85. Roger Clemens of the Finders has a 2.94 ERA. The final qualifier below 3.00 is Kevin Appier of the Buschers at 2.96.
Bert Blyleven of Post 218 and Lefty Grove of the Crush both are at 3.10.
In the wins department, Clover Bottom’s Lefty Grove and Greg Maddux, and Walter Johnson of the Liners all are 6-2.
Kevin Appier of the Buschers and Dwight Gooden of Wildcat King have 4-1 records.
Warren Spahn of Finders and Cy Young of the Killers are 4-2. Krakow’s Steve Carlton is 4-3.
Wildcat King’s Randy Johnson leads the league in strikeouts at 68. Grove of Clover Bottom is next at 55. Krakow’s Nolan Ryan and Pedro Martinez of the Liners each have 51 strikeouts.
Clover Bottom’s Kevin Brown is next at 50 strikeouts.
Pedro Martinez of the Liners leads the league in opponent batting average (.163), on-base percentage (.239) and slugging percentage (.299).
Eight pitchers have recorded shutouts. Three are from the Liners, Willie Foster, Rube Waddell and Walter Johnson. Kevin Brown and Lefty Grove of the Crush have shutouts. Others with shutouts are Cy Young of the Killers, Robin Roberts of the Finders and Dazzy Vance of Wildcat King.
Walter Johnson of the Liners and Tom Seaver of the Batmen are tops amongst pitchers in complete games with four apiece.
Krakow’s Jason Isringhausen leads the league in saves with 12 in 13 attempts.
Trevor Hoffman of the Finders and John Rocker of the Liners are next at eight saves. Each has had 10 save attempts.
Mariano Rivera of the Crush and Rob Dibble of Wildcat King have seven saves apiece. Rollie Fingers of the Knights is next with six saves.