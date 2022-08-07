It’s been the recent trend.
Missouri’s runner-up won its Mid-South Regional opener Wednesday in Pelham, Alabama, while the Missouri champion fell.
Jefferson City Post 5, the bonus qualifier, rolled to a 9-0 win over Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Post 31 in the event opener. St. Joseph Post 11, the state champion, fell by an 11-1 margin to Alabama state winner Troy Post 70.
The same thing happened last year in Hastings, Nebraska, where runner-up Oak Grove Post 379 beat Pittsburg, Kansas, Post 64, 9-4, and Missouri winner Washington Post 218 was defeated by host Hastings Post 11, 3-0.
There was no American Legion season in 2020 due to COVID-19. In 2019, Missouri winner Sedalia Post 642 lost to Fremont, Nebraska, Post 20 in the opener, 8-2, while Missouri runner-up Festus Post 253 beat Emporia, Kansas, Post 5, 5-3.
This year, Jefferson City moved to face Troy Post 70 in the second round while St. Joseph Post 11 had to play Fort Smith Post 31 in an elimination game.
In the other first-round games:
• Mississippi champion Tupelo Post 49 defeated Kansas winner Pittsburg Post 64, 5-2. Both also won state titles last year.
• Louisiana winner Gonzales Post 81 knocked off host Shelby County Post 555, 9-4.
Jefferson City
Moving on after Oklahoma declined to send a team, Jefferson City Post 5 made the most of its opportunity, walloping the Arkansas state champion.
Jefferson City jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, and that’s how it stayed until the sixth.
Post 5 exploded for seven more runs, and that was all of the scoring for the remainder of the game.
Max Buscher got the ball and went six innings, allowing three hits and one walk. He was the winning pitcher. Buscher came out after 74 pitches, meaning he potentially could pitch again Sunday, should Jefferson City make it that far.
Billy Underwood finished out the game, allowing a hit in one inning.
Trevor Jordan, hitting in the eighth spot, led the offense with three hits.
Calen Kruger and Luke Cavender, hitting at opposite ends of the order, each had two hits. Cavender doubled.
Nate Roark belted a triple.
Nick Jefferies was hit by a pitch. Jordan stole a base.
Jefferies and Jaden Kolb both scored twice. Roark had two RBIs.
For Fort Smith, Eli Gilreath took the loss, going 5.2 innings while allowing eight runs (five earned) on 10 hits. He struck out three.
Trevor Grubbs pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing a hit and striking out two.
Jett Frazier had two of the four Fort Smith hits, including a double.
St. Joseph
The Missouri champions ran into a buzzsaw in Troy Post 70.
The Alabama champions raced to an 11-1 win over Post 11.
Troy opened scoring with six runs in the bottom of the second, and added two runs in the third and three more in the fourth.
St. Joseph scored its run in the top of the fifth. The game ended in the middle of that inning on the run rule.
Troy outhit St. Joseph, 11-2. St. Joseph made the game’s lone error.
Bronco Whitt took the loss, going 3.2 innings while allowing 11 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits, five walks and one hit batter.
Derek Sprague got the final out, allowing a hit, a walk and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Matt Caudill and Korbin Lamb-Bodde had the two hits for St. Joseph. Caudill doubled and scored.
Conner Bell, Brock Steggall and Rawlins Brant walked.
Drew Cashin was the winning pitcher for Troy, going four innings while walking three and striking out two.
Tanner Burlison pitched the final inning, allowing a run on two hits.
Todd Clay was the hitting standout with four hits, including a double. He scored twice and drove in two.
Darryl Lee and Tanner Taylor each had two hits. Lee doubled.
Lee and Reigh Jordan walked twice. Troy batters drew six walks and two were hit by pitches.
Lee scored three runs. Clay, Taylor and Drew Shiver scored twice.
Lee, Clay and Brooks Bryan drove in two runs apiece.