With the NJCAA Division II Region 16 Tournament rapidly approaching, the East Central College softball Falcons took care of two more seeding games Saturday in West Plains.
Missouri State University-West Plains (8-18, 5-13) swept East Central (16-20, 9-11), 8-0 and 5-2.
Final seeds for the five-team regional tournament, which will be played this weekend in Kirkwood, still need to be released.
The Grizzlies scored three runs in each of the first two innings to set the tone.
MSU-West Plains scored its final two runs in the bottom of the fourth and the game ended after five innings.
The host team outhit the Falcons, 10-2. MSU-West Plains made all three errors.
Taylor Hanger (Pacific) pitched, going four innings while allowing eight runs on 10 hits and three walks. She struck out five.
Mya Hillermann (St. Francis Borgia) doubled while Ryan Stutzman (New Haven) singled.
Annabelle Hitt threw the shutout, allowing two hits and striking out eight over five innings.
Molly Poole had three hits, all doubles. Lexy Bridges and Madalyn Ivy each had two hits.
The second game went the distance with East Central breaking through with a run in the top of the first.
The Grizzlies tied it in the second and added two-run innings in the third and fourth to go ahead, 5-1.
East Central’s other run came in the top of the sixth.
MSU-West Plains outhit the Falcons, 11-5. Each side made an error.
Stutzman pitched three innings, allowing three runs on seven hits. She struck out two.
Kylie McDaniel (Washington) took the loss, going three innings while allowing two runs on four hits. She struck out one.
Lexi Lewis (Washington) had two of the East Central hits, including a triple.
Sierra Spencer (Rolla), Alexa Smalling (Lindbergh) and Hillermann singled.
Spencer and Lewis scored the runs. Hillermann and Hanger each had an RBI.
Ivy and Hitt pitched for the Grizzlies with Hitt getting the win. She struck out six.
Hitt also had three hits, including a home run. Mackenzie Massey and Poole also homered while Ivy had a double.