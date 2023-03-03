A different type of volleyball will be on display Saturday at St. Francis Borgia’s Ray DeGreeff Memorial Gymnasium.
Missouri S&T of Rolla will play Georgia’s Emmanuel College in a men’s volleyball match at Borgia starting at 3 p.m.
There is no admission fee for the match.
Missouri S&T is led by Andy Halaz, who served at Borgia as an assistant girls volleyball coach under Brad Bruns with the 2013 Class 3 state championship being a highlight.
