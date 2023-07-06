The field has been set for the first Missouri American Legion Senior Division 2 Championships.
The four-team tournament runs in Brookfield July 7-9.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 9:58 am
The field has been set for the first Missouri American Legion Senior Division 2 Championships.
The four-team tournament runs in Brookfield July 7-9.
The Missouri American Legion offered Division 2 this season as an alternative for programs which might not be able to commit to a full summer or have the resources of some of the bigger programs.
First-round matchups pit the Harrison County Hot Rods against the Fayette Post 273 Falcons.
In the other first-round game, the Chariton County Cartel faces the Atlanta AL Bullets.
This is the first of four state championships being held by Missouri American Legion baseball this season.
The Freshman (A) State Tournament will take place in Jackson from July 12-15. The top two tournament finishers from the Ninth District will advance.
The Junior (AA) State Tournament will take place July 20-23 in Blue Springs.
The Senior (AAA) State Tournament will take place in Sedalia July 24-27. This will run from a Monday through Thursday and will be a slight adjustment with six teams advancing from zone events.
At least one senior team from Missouri will move to the Mid-South Regional Tournament in Pelham, Alabama, Aug. 2-6.
Last year, Missouri sent two teams, state champion St. Joseph Post 11 and runner-up Jefferson City Post 5, to the Mid-South Regional due to Oklahoma not sending a champion. Missouri has the most teams registered among Mid-South states again, meaning that it’s possible a runner-up could be a provisional regional team again this year.
In 2019, Festus Post 253 advanced all the way to the American Legion World Series as a provisional team.
