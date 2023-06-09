The Missouri Falcons are two wins away form a conference championship in the Central Plains Football League, a semi-pro 8-man arena style football league.
The Falcons (7-3) roasted the Missouri Warriors, 74-34, in a playoff game at Orchard Park in St. Clair this past Saturday.
The win advanced the Falcons to the conference championship round where they will play the second-seeded Missouri Monarchs Saturday at 4 p.m. in Aurora’s Ballwin Park.
Touchdowns were traded back in forth in the first quarter, but a 10-yard scoring run from St. Clair alumnus Mardariries Miles near the end of the period and the ensuing two-point conversion staked the Falcons to a 22-12 lead.
The Falcons scored three more times in the second period, including a wild play on a 44-yard kick return by Philip Strother where he lost possession crossing the goal line and teammate Logan Hanley recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchdown.
Coupled with touchdown runs by Nick Halbrook and quarterback Brett Jones, another former St. Clair standout, the Falcons carried a 46-28 edge into the half.
Jones completed both his second passing score and second rushing score of the day in the third quarter as the Falcons pushed their lead to 60-34.
Only the Falcons were able to find paydirt in the second half as Miles ran in a score and Jones passed to Strother to put the icing on the cake.
Jones ended the day 8-11 passing for 79 yard with three touchdowns and one interception. He ran for 32 yards and two scores on five carries.
Halbrook carried 10 times for 47 yards and two scores and made one catch for no gain.
Miles gained 44 yards on six carries and scored twice.
Gabriel Rybinski made one carry for three yards and caught one pass for 10 yards.
O’Neal led the receiving corps with three catches for 43 yards and one touchdown.
Jayden Mitchell caught one pass for a 20-yard touchdown.
Strother made two catches for six yards and a score.
John Starkey III paced the Falcons defense with nine tackles.
Denzell Vance made six stops.
Matthew Harris notched five tackles along with two interceptions and one forced fumble.
Hanley recorded five tackles and a fumble recovery.
Jauhad Thompson posted four tackles.
Norman Simmons, Rybinski, Aaron Herman and M.J. Williams notched three tackles apiece. Simmons recorded half a sack and Rybinski recovered a fumble.
Miles posted two tackles with 1.5 sacks.
Dion Anderson, Antonio Garnett and Nathan Reese turned in two tackles apiece.
Trevor Saller recorded one tackle.
MF — Nick Halbrook 4 run (conversion good)
MW — Drew Ankton 1 run (conversion failed)
MF — Jayden Mitchell 20 pass from Brett Jones (conversion failed)
MW — Dawonn Foster 10 pass from Trent Riggs (conversion failed)
MF — Mardariries Miles 10 run (conversion good)
MF — Jones 10 run (conversion good)
MW — Foster 5 pass from Riggs (conversion good)
MF — Logan Hanley fumble recovery in end zone (conversion good)
MW — Foster 20 pass from Riggs (conversion good)
MF — Halbrook 10 run (conversion good)
MF — Jones 1 run (conversion successful)
MW — Jacob Price 2 pass from Riggs (conversion failed)
MF — Alan O’Neal 10 pass from Jones (conversion failed)
MF — Miles 10 run (conversion good)
MF — Phillip Strother 8 pass from Jones (conversion failed)