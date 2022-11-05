Kentucky Missouri Football
Buy Now

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz walks to the sideline during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz received a two-year contract extension Saturday, tying him to the program through the 2027 season, just hours before the Tigers lost another heartbreaker to Kentucky at Faurot Field.

The school did not announce the terms of the extension, though a university spokesman said Drinkwitz would receive an increase in guaranteed paid. His original six-year deal paid him $4 million annually before incentives.

Tags