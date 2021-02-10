The Warriors of Mississippi Valley Christian won twice Tuesday in Villa Ridge.
Mississippi Valley’s boys (6-3) recorded a 70-34 win against Crosspoint Christian (3-9).
The Crosspoint girls (1-10) also fell against Mississippi Valley (1-5), 57-53.
Boys
The Warriors took a big lead early, ending the first quarter with a 28-7 advantage.
Mississippi Valley continued to lead, 39-14, at halftime and 51-25 after three periods.
Tommy Kunz powered the Warriors with 33 points.
Other Mississippi Valley scorers included Joey Kunz (16 points), Drew Gaworski (14), Noah Scroggins (three) and Jonah Feurhack (three).
Crosspoint statistics were not available at print deadline.
Girls
Teams were in a dead heat early on with a 15-15 tie after one quarter and Crosspoint taking a 27-26 lead into halftime.
Mississippi Valley seized control in the third quarter, ending the period with a 44-37 lead.
Statistics for neither team were available at print deadline.
Crosspoint traveled to St. Albans Thursday for the regular season finale at The Fulton School.