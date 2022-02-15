Mississippi Valley Christian jumped on top early and cruised to a 71-32 win over the Crosspoint Christian School Cougars in the Metro Athletic Conference Tournament Tuesday.
The setback knocked the Cougars out of the league tournament. Next up will be the MCSAA State Tournament in Joplin.
Mississippi Valley outscored the Cougars (8-8) in the opening quarter, 22-5, and was up at the half, 50-12.
The Illinois side led after three quarters, 67-20.
Jace Stroup netted 16 of Crosspoint’s points for the game. He knocked down three three-point baskets.
Other Crosspoint scorers included James Murray with six points, Clayton Young with three, Seth Aholt and Chayton Lewis with two points each and Boone Sanders with one point.
Crosspoint hit four three-point baskets in the game and went 4-14 from the free-throw line.
Lewis was the rebounding leader with seven. Sanders, Aholt and Stroup pulled down four rebounds each. Silas Ernst and James Murray both had three free throws. Young added two.
Young, Aholt and Stroup each had two assists.
Stroup had two steals. Young, Ernst and Murray each added one.
Tommy Kunz led Mississippi Valley Christian with 26 points. Drew Gaworski netted 13 points while Joey Kunz checked in with 10.
A total of eight different players scored for Mississippi Valley Christian.
Joey Kunz pulled down 11 rebounds while Gaworski had nine.
Cameron Golike handed out six assists. Joey Kunz blocked four shots.