Maliyah Minor netted a hat trick to help the Union soccer Lady ’Cats to a 4-0 victory over the Washington Lady Jays Friday in the Blue Cat Cup third-place match.
“It was a good win for our team,” Fennessey said. “The kids played well and started fast. Our center midfielders did a fantastic job of controlling the pace of the game. Jewelle Anderson, Sophia Helling, Mia Smith and Mya Minor on the wing did a great job. Maliyah Minor had a big game up top with a hat trick.”
Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said his team needs to play better in games like this.
“We didn’t have any focus,” Fischer said. “Union is a great soccer team and a great program. We’re not working hard enough at practice and consistently in games. I’m going to keep playing teams like this and playing in tournaments like this. If you do anything in the postseason, you’re going to beat teams like Union.”
Union improved to 12-1-1 while Washington dropped to 7-8.
“It was fun to watch,” Fennessey said. “The girls played really well. It’s fun to watch them when things work the way they should.”
Union, which didn’t lose in pool play, but was relegated to the third place game on tiebreakers after tying Ft. Zumwalt West, opened its account 8:25 into the game.
Maliyah Minor blasted a shot under the crossbar from the left side to open her account for the game.
Just over five minutes later, Aubrie Golus sent a corner kick across the net and Sophia Helling nodded it into the net to make it 2-0.
“It was a big deal,” Fennessey said. “Sophia Helling went and climbed the ladder to score a nice headball goal,” Fennessey said. “Aubrie played another nice corner kick in the second half, which probably should have rewarded Mia with a goal, but it didn’t happen.”
That lead held up for most of the rest of the half. Playing with the wind, Union goalkeeper Sydney Ransom got a long punt to Maliyah Minor and she scored with 9:45 left in the half to make it 3-0.
“Sydney had a couple of great punts tonight,” Fennessey said. “She set up two goals. She sent the ball deep on that first goal.”
That was about the point Fischer felt things changed.
“For the first 32 minutes of the first half, we looked like we belonged on the field with them,” he said. “That’s what has been frustrating all season. We’ve looked like that against everybody. Look at how we held Ft. Zumwalt South scoreless for 50 minutes, but then they scored eight goals in the other 30 minutes. Consistency is not there right now.”
That held up until Maliyah Minor completed her hat trick on a breakaway with 26 seconds to play.
“She just is a hard-working kid,” Fennessey said. “She was a little discouraged the other night. She got a ton of shots, but couldn’t get one past the keeper. Tonight, she comes back with a hat trick. She’s settling nicely into that role. We’re looking forward to seeing what she can do for the rest of the season.”
Fischer said Maliyah Minor wanted the goal.
“We had every chance to get that ball out,” he said. “The Minor girl just wanted it more than we did. She just went and got it and scored a goal.”
Golus, Ransom, Mia Smith and Mya Minor were credited with assists.
Ransom stopped seven shots in goal for the shutout.
“We’re six miles apart and they’re in our district,” Fennessey said. “That makes it a rivalry game. We wanted to show our best. Our back line with Marissa (Shollenberger), Lucy (Koenigsfeld), Aubrie and Ava (Sykes) did an outstanding job preserving the shutout and limiting the shots on Sydney. We were happy with the way we played all-around tonight.”
For Washington, Brianna Hellmann played 72 minutes, stopping four shots and allowing three goals.
“If she were 6-0, she might be a Division I goalie,” Fischer said. “Unfortunately, she’s barely pushing 5-2. The thing I love about her is that she has a whole lot of heart. She plays her butt off every day. She’s not going to give up at any time during the game. She won a two-overtime PK game in her first game by getting her hand on two shots. With her size and length, it’s a big deal to get her hand on two PKs. She’s just a competitor. She competes every night.”
Chloe Mueller played the final eight minutes, allowing a goal.
“I don’t think we’re 4-0 worse than them,” Fischer said. “We’re just not playing good soccer. Some of that’s on me and some of it’s on the kids.”
The teams are slated to play again this Friday at Scanlan Stadium. Varsity kickoff is set for 6:45 p.m.