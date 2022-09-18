East Central College will be looking to break its volleyball losing streak Saturday when it travels to Quincy, Illinois, to face John Wood Community College.
The Falcons (4-7, 0-2) fell Wednesday in Park Hills to MCCAC rival Mineral Area College, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21.
Mineral Area, ranked 18th in this week’s NJCAA Division I national poll, has won 13 matches in a row since losing in the season opener.
Though ECC Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters felt her team played well, it wasn’t enough to overcome the Cardinals.
Makayla Case (St. James) was the team’s kills leader with seven.
Emma Gaugel (North County) and Emily McKinney (Owensville) posted five kills apiece.
Bree Zimmerman (Francis Howell) ended with three kills. Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) and Brenna Moore (Pacific) each had two kills.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) was the digs leader with 18. Zimmerman had 14 while Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West) posted 10.
Hali Overkamp (Hermann) was next with seven digs. Gaugel had five, McKinney added four and AJ Prudent (Ste. Genevieve) posted three. Case and Moore each had one dig.
Gaugel, Coburn and Prudent had two total blocks apiece. Gaugel and Coburn each had one solo block.
Allgeyer handed out 13 assists. Zimmerman had 10 and Clark added two.
Gaugel, McKinney and Clark served one ace apiece.