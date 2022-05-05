The inaugural home slate for the East Central College baseball Falcons ended Sunday.
Mineral Area College (17-5) swept the Falcons (18-24) in the doubleheader, 15-4 and 12-6.
It was the first baseball season for East Central College in 21 years as the program was reinstated for this school year.
East Central now heads to Trenton for the NJCAA Division II Region 16 and 6 Tournament as the top seed. The Falcons will open against the winner between North Central Missouri College and Hesston College.
The winner of the double-elimination regional event moves to the Plains District Tournament in Enid, Oklahoma.
Second game
The Falcons had their best chance for a result in the second contest, a 12-6 loss.
Mineral Area scored a run in the top of the first but East Central came back with three in the bottom of that inning.
In the second, Mineral Area scored four times. East Central chipped back to go ahead with a run in the third and two in the fourth.
Mineral Area added three runs in the fifth and the Cardinals scored four times in the sixth, holding on for the win.
Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) led the Falcons with two hits, including a home run.
Seth Shannon (Caroline, Woodford, Virginia) also homered while Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) doubled.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas), Andrew Hueste (Linn) and Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas) singled.
Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) walked. Baker sacrificed twice.
Terilli, Baker, Dent, Shannon, Hueste and Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) scored runs. Dent drove in four and Shannon had one RBI.
On the hill, Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) started and went three innings. He allowed five runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks. Ulloa fanned four.
Shane Kearbey (Francis Howell) pitched 1.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out a pair.
Cristian Gonzalez (Waxahachie, Texas) took the loss, going 1.1 innings while allowing three runs on one hit and three walks.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) pitched one inning, walking three.
First game
The Cardinals rolled to a 15-4 win in the opener.
Mineral Area jumped on top with three runs in the top of the first and added four more in the second.
East Central scored its two runs in the third.
Mineral Area added three runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth. East Central needed four runs to continue the game, but was stopped after scoring twice.
The Falcons had seven hits for the game. Shannon posted two of them, including a double.
Dent, Trey Orman (Keller, Texas), Mario Colombo (Francis Howell), Ethan Lindemann (Rockwood Summit) and Hueste all singled.
Terilli walked and stole a base. Orman, Shannon and Colombo also stole bases.
Terilli, Orman, Packan and Hueste scored.
Shannon drove in three runs and Colombo had the other RBI.
Will DesHotels (Timber Creek, Fort Worth, Texas) started and took the loss. Over 1.2 innings, he was touched for seven runs on eight hits and two walks. He struck out one.
Levi Betts (Lincoln) pitched 2.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and three walks. He struck out three.
Hudson Stark (Weatherford, Texas) threw an inning, allowing five unearned runs on one hit and three walks. He struck out one.