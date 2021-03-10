At least it was a scenic weekend for the East Central College volleyball Falcons.
East Central traveled to Park Hills and Kansas City Friday and Saturday for matches.
Playing at Mineral Area College Friday, the Falcons were swept, 25-22, 25-18, 25-15.
The Falcons fell Saturday at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City, 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18.
“We are trying to see which works best for us lineup-wise (6-2 or 5-1) and we just made too many unforced errors against MCC,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said.
“They must work on pushing through whichever part of the game is struggling for us and regaining control.”
East Central returns home Tuesday to host Metropolitan Community College at 6 p.m.
St. Louis Community College visits Union Friday at 6:30 p.m. After that, the Falcons will have one final home match March 23 against University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy (St. Louis).
“Our plan is to use this week to see who can be productive at the net and who will sacrifice their body the best in the back row,” Mathes-Peters said. “They must overcome the mental block as a team, and they can do it.”
Mineral Area
In Friday’s match, Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah) knocked down eight kills.
Alyce Koch (Eureka) was next with seven kills, and Allison Tonioli (Warrenton) added six kills. Grace Struttmann (St. Francis Borgia Regional) recorded five kills. Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) added two kills. Maranntha Hollimann (Fair Grove) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) each posted one kill.
Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) paced the defense with 21 digs. Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) was next with 11.
Morehead picked up eight digs. Hollimann had seven. Tonioli and Leakehe each had five digs. Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) added one dig.
Lutui had one solo block and three block assists. Koch and Struttmann each had two block assists. Tonioli and Leakehe each had one block assist.
Hollimann posted 20 set assists. Mo’ungaafi added three, and Clark and Morehead each ended with one.
Toinioli and Hollimann both served aces.
MCC
Struttmann paced the attack with 10 kills.
Koch picked up seven kills, and Tonioli posted six.
Leakehe and Lutui both had five kills. Spanley recorded three, and Morehead ended with two.
Clark picked up 20 digs. Tonioli had 12, Hollimann ended with 11, and Spanley had 10.
Leakehe recorded eight digs. Morehead and Lutui both had three digs. Struttmann and Mo’ungaafi each added one dig.
Lutui had one solo block and five block assists.
Tonioli and Koch each had one solo block and two block assists. Leakehe ened with one solo block.
Struttmann posted three block assists, and Morehead ended with two.
Hollimann dished out 21 set assists. Mo’ungaafi had 13, and Clark and Morehead each added one.
Spanley served an ace.
“Saturday was the only match where I was not happy with their overall team play,” Mathes-Peters said. “With our limited subs due to injuries, etc., we must be creative with our lineup.”