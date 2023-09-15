Tim Copeland is well on his way to the next coaching milestone.
The Mineral Area College volleyball head coach, who reached his 500th win at the school Sept. 1, led the Cardinals (11-3, 2-1) to a MCCAC sweep of East Central College (10-6, 0-2) in Union Wednesday, 25-15, 25-10, 25-10.
“Unfortunately, we let ourselves be intimidated by them at the net and did not have a productive offense,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said. “We did, however, pass the ball in system to where we had our chances to run our offense, but you have to attack strong when you play teams that aggressive at the net.”
Mineral Area held the Falcons to a negative team hitting percentage with more errors than kills.
The bright spot was Emma Coburn (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) with five kills and no errors.
“Coburn was our kills leader and had the best hitting efficiency for the night,” Mathes-Peters said.
Abby Cowell (Southmoore, Moore, Oklahoma) ended with four kills. Brenna Moore (Pacific) posted three kills. Jaidyn Collins (Lebanon) and Peyton Yarbrough (Epic Charter, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma) each had two kills.
Rayne Van Reed (Warrenton), Erin Brooks (Pacific) and Kourtnee McDaniel (Eminence, Mineral Area College) each had one kill.
Libero Lexi Filkins logged 22 of the team’s 47 digs.
“We had a good defensive night from Lexi Filkins, and our when we used our middles, they were productive,” Mathes-Peters said.
Alyssa Bruce (Warrenton, Central Methodist University) ended with seven digs. Katie Myers (Conway) and Cowell each had four digs.
Brooks and Bailee Luttrell (Winona) had two digs apiece.
Van Reed, Moore, Coburn, Collins, Hannah Sullivan (De Soto Christian, Olive Branch, Mississippi) and Yarbrough each had one dig.
Myers ended with nine assists, Collins had four and Filkins added one.
Moore had a solo block while McDaniel and Sullivan each had a block assist.
Collins served the team’s lone ace.
East Central is at home this weekend, hosting Shawnee Community College Friday at 6 p.m. and Rend Lake (10 a.m.) and Southeastern Iowa (2 p.m.) Saturday.
Next Wednesday, the Falcons play St. Louis Community College in Kirkwood at 6:30 p.m.
