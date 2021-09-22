Facing NJCAA Division I MCCAC teams has proven to be East Central College’s volleyball kryptonite so far this season.
Both losses for the Falcons have come to the larger programs in the MCCAC, including Wednesday night’s 25-13, 25-16, 25-16 loss to Mineral Area College (7-0, 3-0). The Cardinals are ranked 17th in this week’s NJCAA Division I national poll.
“I was very impressed with how we played in the back court last night considering we did not have our normal lineup,” East Central Head Coach Lisa Mathes-Peters said.
The Falcons (8-2, 0-2) will try to rebound with a pair of matches Saturday in Vincennes, Indiana. East Central plays Henry Ford College at noon and Vincennes University at 2 p.m. Henry Ford is an NJCAA Division II team in Region 12. Vincennes plays in NJCAA Division I Region 24.
In Wednesday’s match, Lynnae Grus (St. Francis Borgia Regional) was the kills leader with five.
Olivia Spanley (Saxony Lutheran) was next at four. Emily McKinney (Owensville) and Macy Morehead (Saxony Lutheran) each had three kills. Makayla Case (St. James), Kilisitina Lutui (Riverton, Utah) and Trinity Clark (Mountain View Liberty) each posted two kills.
Clark was the digs leader with 14. McKinney picked up 12 digs.
“Trinity Clark and Emily McKinney did a very nice job in the back row,” Mathes-Peters said.
Bella Allgeyer (Parkway West), Spanley and Case posted four digs apiece. Vaimoana Mo’ungaafi (Hunter, West Valley City, Utah) had three digs. Morehead, Lutui and Grus each posted one dig.
Allgeyer had 10 assists. Mo’ungaafi ended with eight, and McKinney had one.
Clark and Case each served an ace.
Lutui recorded a solo block and one block assist. Grus had one solo block. Spanley and Morehead each added three block assists, and Case had one.
East Central played without its leading hitter Leinata Leakehe (West, Salt Lake City, Utah). She has 97 kills on the season, 41 more than any other Falcon.
“I hope players who are playing in new spots right now will continue to gain confidence offensively for the upcoming weekend,” Mathes-Peters said.