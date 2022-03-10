There was something for everyone Friday afternoon in Union.
The East Central College baseball Falcons unveiled improvements to Taco Bell Field for a doubleheader against Milwaukee Area Technical College.
The new turf infield was used in a game for the first time. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer and W&M Management President John Moroney threw out first pitches prior to the contest.
In the doubleheader, Milwaukee Tech took the wins, 5-4 and 8-3.
Despite the games being played, there’s still work to be done at the baseball complex.
“We are very thankful to have it, finally, but there are areas where we need to improve in certain spots on the field,” East Central Head Coach Johnathan Mills said. “This offseason will be critical to getting the field where we need it to be. (ECC Athletic Director) Jay Mehrhoff has done a good job of getting us to this point, but there is more to be done.”
With the losses, the Falcons dropped to 2-6 on the season.
Mills said the Falcons made too many mistakes in both games.
“First game was tightly contested, but errors and base running mistakes were differences,” Mills said. “Second game, we walked 13 guys and the big lefty out of the pen for them slammed the door.”
First Game
In Friday’s opener, the Falcons struggled with throws to first base in the opening innings, but settled down later.
Milwaukee Area scored a run in the top of the first and added two more in the second.
East Central came back with one run in the bottom of the second and tied it in the bottom of the sixth, 3-3.
The Stormers scored twice in the top of the seventh. East Central scored once, but it wasn’t enough as Milwaukee Area won, 5-4.
Luciano Terilli (Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas) and Grant Beck (Hillsboro) each had two hits. Beck and Nathan Turner (Dover, Delaware) both doubled.
Trey Orman (Keller, Texas) walked twice. Beck, Turner and Tyson Dent (Briarcrest Christian, Memphis, Tennessee) walked once.
Andrew Hueste (Linn) stole two bases.
Beck, Turner, Hueste and Dent scored for the Falcons.
Beck, Trevor Packan (Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas), Turner and Mario Colombo (Francis Howell) each drove in a run.
Alfred Ulloa (Cenapec, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic) started on the hill for the Falcons, going six innings while allowing three runs (one earned) on one hit, one walk and a hit batter. He whiffed 12 batters.
Will Sisk (Aledo, Texas) took the loss, allowing an unearned run on one hit.
Logan Baker (Lake Travis, Austin, Texas) got the final out, allowing a run on two hits. He struck out one.
Second Game
In the second game, the visitors scored a run in the top of the first. East Central took a 2-1 lead in the second. Milwaukee Tech added three runs in the top of the third and one in the fifth.
In the sixth, the Stormers added three runs while the Falcons scored once.
Terilli singled twice to lead the Falcons. Tony Schwartz (Timberland), Beck and Orman also singled.
Patrick Dale (Crestview, Florida) walked twice. Beck, Colombo, Turner and Jack Reynolds (Ft. Zumwalt South) walked once.
Beck scored twice. Dale crossed the plate once.
Terilli, Schwartz and Orman drove in one run apiece.
Sam Oermann (St. Clair) started on the hill and went 2.2 innings. He was tagged with the loss while allowing three runs on one hit and seven walks.
Austin McKim (Linn) pitched 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Matthew Hallmann (Scotland Campus Sports, Lismore, New South Wales, Australia) went 1.1 innings, allowing three runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out one.
Brayden Noland (Francis Howell) pitched the final 1.1 innings, allowing a run on one hit and two walks.