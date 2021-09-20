Jaylynn Miller and the Pacific softball Lady Indians ended the week with a one-hit shutout.
Pacific (6-8, 3-0) blanked Four Rivers Conference opponent Hermann (1-8, 0-3) Thursday, 11-0.
Wednesday, the Lady Indians sustained an 11-1 loss at Eureka (13-1). Tuesday, Pacific hosted St. Clair in a league contest, but play was halted in the bottom of the second inning due to rain, interrupting a 4-0 Pacific lead.
Hermann
Miller went all five innings Thursday, striking out seven. She allowed no runs on no walks and just one hit — a single by Hadley Oden.
“We had a good outing from Jaylynn Miller on the mound,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “She threw a one-hit shutout with seven K’s.”
Pacific gave Miller early run support with three runs in the top of the first inning. The Lady Indians added two runs in the third and six in the fifth.
Ilexia Wallace paced the offense with a double, a single, a stolen base, a run scored and three runs batted in.
Molly Prichard doubled, walked and scored twice with one RBI.
Briauna Swinford doubled, was hit by a pitch twice, stole a base and scored twice with one RBI.
Bella Walker singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base and scored.
Miller singled, walked, stole two bases and scored with one RBI.
Malissa Dailey singled, stole a base and scored with one RBI.
Hannah Duggan walked, stole a base and drove in a run.
Trinty Brandhorst walked twice, stole two bases and scored twice.
Mardi Fievet walked, stole two bases and scored.
Alaina Greer stole a base.
Eureka
The Lady Wildcats earned the early advantage with a four-run first inning.
Pacific got one run back in the top of the third before Eureka extended its lead to 8-1 with another four-run frame in the fourth.
Eureka added on a final three runs in the fifth.
“They came out and hit the heck out of the ball in the first inning, scoring four runs,” Lewis said. “Our girls fought back, though, and kept working hard, and we held them to that for the next two innings. Eureka is a good team and are always going to be a challenge.”
Pacific had two hits in the contest, a pair of singles by Brandhorst and Prichard.
Dailey walked and scored a run.
Prichard also drew a walk.
Greer and Swinford were hit by pitches.
Brandhorst pitched four innings, striking out one. She allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on 16 hits and one walk.
Pacific next plays Monday at St. Francis Borgia Regional, starting at 4:15 p.m.