The first home game for the Lady Indians this season lasted only three innings.
Pacific (4-1) rolled to a 15-0 victory over Cuba (0-2) in a game halted with two outs in the bottom of the third for the mercy rule.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: September 4, 2023 @ 8:13 pm
The first home game for the Lady Indians this season lasted only three innings.
Pacific (4-1) rolled to a 15-0 victory over Cuba (0-2) in a game halted with two outs in the bottom of the third for the mercy rule.
“We are really starting to come together and play as a team,” Pacific Head Coach Tonya Lewis said. “They are really a fun group of girls to coach and watch.”
Jaylynn Miller went three innings without allowing a hit, striking out five.
Cuba’s lone baserunner reached on an error.
At the plate, Pacific put together eight hits, led by Brooke Bearden and Liz Tollison, who each had two hits.
Bearden doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored three times and drove in three runs.
Tollison singled twice, walked, scored and drove in two.
McKenna Lay doubled, was hit by a pitch, stole a base, scored twice and drove in three.
Ellie Groom doubled, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Ashlynn Young doubled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Lily Marshall singled, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Miller was hit by a pitch and scored.
Taylin Linenweber walked twice, scored and drove in a run.
Trinity Brandhorst walked, was hit by a pitch and scored three times.
Jaida Sanders pitched all 2.2 innings for Cuba and allowed 14 runs (eight earned) on seven hits and five walks with two strikeouts.
The Lady Indians played Thursday at Northwest and will start Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday at Sullivan at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.