The Hermann softball Lady Bearcats were no match for Jaylynn Miller and Pacific Tuesday.
Miller held Hermann (2-10, 0-5) to just one hit in a 15-0 victory for the Lady Indians (10-9, 3-1) on Pacific’s senior night.
Pacific tallied seven runs in the first inning, four int he third and four in the fourth to back Miller, who posted four strikeouts across four innings.
The Lady Indians collected 14 hits in the contest, led by a four-hit performance from leadoff batter Bri Swinford.
Swinford doubled twice, singled twice and drove in two runs.
Brooklynn Kittrell tripled, doubled, walked, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in one.
Ellie Groom doubled, singled, was hit by a pitch, scored twice and drove in three.
Molly Prichard doubled, singled, stole a base, scored and drove in two.
Hannah Duggan singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in a run.
Miller tripled, walked, stole a base, scored twice and drove in one.
Mardi Fievet singled, scored twice and drove in a run.
Shelby Kelemen scored.
Brooke Bearden stole a base.
Hermann’s lone hit was a single by Kimber Hale.
Hale was also the Lady Bearcats’ pitcher in the contest. In 3.1 innings, she allowed 15 runs (11 earned) on 14 hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Pacific will host St. Francis Borgia Monday at 4:30 p.m.
