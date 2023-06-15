With two runs in the top of the sixth, the Midwest Titans were able to pull out a 3-2 win over the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team Saturday at the GameTime Tournament at the Highlands Sports Complex.

Playing in the 18U Division, the Titans scored a run in the top of the second, but Post 218 (3-4) grabbed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. That held until the sixth, which proved to be the final inning.