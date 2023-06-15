With two runs in the top of the sixth, the Midwest Titans were able to pull out a 3-2 win over the Washington Post 218 Junior Legion team Saturday at the GameTime Tournament at the Highlands Sports Complex.
Playing in the 18U Division, the Titans scored a run in the top of the second, but Post 218 (3-4) grabbed the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fourth. That held until the sixth, which proved to be the final inning.
Ben Loesing was on the hill for Post 218 and took the loss. He allowed three runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out nine.
“Ben pitched very well and was dealing,” Post 218 Manager Eric Voelkerding said. “With nine strikeouts, he was hitting his spots and keeping them off balance.”
The game-winning rally came through a two-run home run.
“The home run in the sixth by Davis in most parks is a fly ball out,” Voelkerding said. “Cohen (Jasper) just ran out of real estate. Ben threw a good pitch but just carried out.”
Washington also got a home run, but this one was of the inside-the-park variety by Brody O’Hanlon.
“Brody showed his wheels on that inside-the-park home run,” Voelkerding said. “He hustled out of the box and didn’t let up. That’s what hustle will do.”
Ryan Williams had two hits while Drew Eckhoff, Colton Carrier and AJ Buerhlen each had one hit.
Williams and Colton Lawyer both walked.
O’Hanlon and Eckhoff scored the runs.
O’Hanlon and Lawyer each drove in one run.
“The Titans’ starter Gipson had some good movement on hist pitches,” Voelkerding. “We took good at-bats against him.”
Voelkerding indicated that the Titans did what they needed to do to win.