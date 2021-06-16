Two days later than originally planned, the Midwest Rage picked up a pair of wins.
The Rage (6-5) and the host team, Manchester Post 208, opted to push Wednesday’s scheduled doubleheader back to Friday at Pond Athletic Complex. The result was a pair of Rage victories, 13-2 and 28-2.
First game
The Rage tallied three runs in the first inning, one in the second, seven in the third and two in the fourth.
Logan Monzyk homered, doubled and walked, ending with six runs batted in.
Jack Schantz doubled and singled, scoring twice and driving in one.
Brady Hanneken doubled, singled, scored and drove in two runs.
Ryan Kampschroeder singled, scored and drove in a run.
Drew Jasper singled, walked and scored twice.
Will Lingle scored twice, walked twice and drove in a run.
Connor Skornia walked three times, scored and stole a base.
Charlie Roth walked twice and scored.
Seth Roewe walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Landon Valley scored, walked, stole a base and drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.
On the mound, Roewe threw four shutout innings, striking out four and holding Manchester to two hits and no walks.
Jasper pitched one inning without allowing a run or hit.
Roth allowed two runs on three hits and one walk.
Second game
In the rematch, the Rage scored 19 runs in the first inning, three in the second and three in the sixth innning.
Manchester scored once in the first and once in the fourth.
Roewe led the Rage with four hits — two doubles and two singles. He scored four runs and drove in four.
Kampschroeder collected three hits — a double and two singles. He scored four times and drove in two.
Skornia tripled, singled, scored twice and drove in five.
Roth doubled, singled, walked, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in two runs.
Schantz doubled, singled, walked, scored twice and drove in two.
Jasper doubled, singled, walked, scored four runs and drove in three.
Hanneken singled twice, walked, scored twice and drove in a run.
Valley singled, walked twice, stole a base, scored two runs and drove in three.
Monzyk singled, walked, scored and drove in three runs.
Lingle walked, scored four runs and drove in two.
On the mound, Hanneken pitched two innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit and no walks and striking out three.
Schantz tossed two innings, allowing one run on four hits.
The Rage will next play Sunday against New Haven Post 366 at Dutzow Ballpark. The teams are set to meet in a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m.