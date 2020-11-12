While the New Haven volleyball Lady Shamrocks had chances to win two of the sets, Midway managed to sweep the MSHSAA Class 1 third-place match Saturday at Cape Girardeau’s Show Me Center.
Midway (23-2) pulled out the three-set victory, 26-24, 25-15, 25-23.
“If anyone would have told me we would have won a state trophy this year, I probably would have lied to them, especially after the first couple of weeks of games and practices,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said. “It took us a while to find ourselves. With the schedule that we play, it really prepares us for the postseason. Sometimes, it’s not that easy to go through all of those losses, but after everything settles down, the girls have to be happy with finishing at the state tournament. That is a huge deal and they deserve all of that credit.”
New Haven’s state title hopes ended Friday with a 25-9, 25-9, 25-7 loss to eventual champion Advance.
In the opening set Saturday, New Haven jumped out to an 8-2 lead, reaching that on a Maria Sheible ace. Midway started to chip back and tied it at 9-9. New Haven met that challenge and pulled away again and led 20-15 before Midway surged back.
“We started out sometimes pretty well, but they would get a roll shot or a tip down,” Hoener said. “That’s so deflating on defense when you’ve worked so hard on defense and pass their big attacks, but then can’t get the little stuff done. That mental exhaustion plays a role in the game of volleyball as well.”
For a bit, it seemed that New Haven might end the game before Midway could catch up. The Lady Shamrocks were up 23-19, but struggled to get the final two points.
New Haven still managed to reach set point first, getting a block by Ellie Westermeyer and Lexi Feldmann.
That was New Haven’s final point. Midway scored the next four to win it, 26-24.
The second game was tied, 11-11, when Midway went on a big run. By the time New Haven stabilized the situation, Midway was up 21-13. The Lady Vikings finished out the set, 25-15.
“They definitely had some runs all day,” Hoener said. “They had the players to do that. Kudos to them for doing that. We had some balls that we just missed by a few inches, or hit the top of the tape. That’s just the way it goes sometimes. When it’s your day, it’s your day. When things aren’t going well, everything is a struggle.”
In the third game, New Haven jumped ahead with Westermeyer serving. She had three aces as New Haven moved ahead, 14-7.
The Lady Shamrocks led 19-11 before Midway started another surge back. The Lady Vikings ended up tying the game at 21-21.
New Haven picked up the next point on a kill by Natalie Covington and went up, 23-21, on a Midway error.
Midway scored the next two points to tie it, getting a Kaitlyn Branson ace to even it, 23-23.
A New Haven error gave Midway match point and the Lady Vikings finished off the third game, 25-23.
New Haven hit .122 for the match with 31 kills and 12 errors on 156 attack attempts. The Lady Shamrocks hit .125 in the first game, -.022 in the second and .255 in the third game.
Covington was the kills leader with 10. Lucy Hoener knocked down six kills with no errors.
Feldmann had five kills, Rethemeyer closed with four and Sheible and Westermeyer each had three kills.
Peyton Sumpter was the digs leader with 26.
Hoener was next with 17 digs while Sheible had 15 and Westermeyer ended with 14 digs.
Covington posted nine digs and Rethemeyer had one.
Westermeyer dished out 15 assists. Covington was next with nine. Rethemeyer recorded three while Sheible and Hoener each had one.
Westermeyer served four aces and Sheible ended with two.
Hoener, Feldmann and Westermeyer each had two block assists.
Midway hit .222 for the match with 54 kills and 18 errors on 162 attempts.
The Lady Vikings hit .188 in the first game, .214 in the second game and .275 in the third game.
Morgan Irvin led the attack with 15 kills while Kennedie Greer was next with 13. Baylee Russ had nine kills, Jessie Humbird posted seven, Abigail Dahman posted six and Emily Powell added four kills.
Five players reached double digits in digs. Russ led the way with 27. Irvin and Humbird each had 16 digs. Dahman added 14 while Powell had 12. Branson was next with eight and Greer posted seven digs.
Humbird had 34 assists. Powell was next with 10.
Russ had four while Dahman posted three and Irvin had two assists.
Branson served two aces. Russ and Powell each added one.
Powell had the lone solo block. Humbird posted two block assists. Russ and Greer each had one block assist.