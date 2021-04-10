It started well and ended well, but the middle two innings put Wentzville Liberty in position to sweep the Blue Jays.
Liberty (6-2-1, 2-0) completed a home-road sweep of Washington on its home field Tuesday, 9-3.
Washington held Liberty scoreless in the first and second innings, as well as in the fifth and sixth innings. However, the Eagles scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning and four more in the fourth to sink the Blue Jays.
Washington tallied all three of its runs in the top of the third inning.
The Blue Jays collected six hits in the game, all singles.
Zac Coulter and Cooper Thiemann recorded two hits apiece.
Sam Paule and Calvin Straatmann both added a hit.
Walks were issued to Sam Paule, Jacob Lombardo, Thiemann, Louis Paule and Straatmann.
Louis Paule, Straatmann and Jason Sides scored the three Blue Jay runs.
Luke Kleekamp and Sides each stole a base.
On the mound, Gavin Mehrhoff allowed nine runs across four innings pitched. He surrendered eight hits and four walks, striking out three.
Lombardo threw the final two innings and allowed no runs on two hits with no walks and one strikeout.
Washington returns home Monday to host Pacific.
First pitch at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field is scheduled for at 4:30 p.m.