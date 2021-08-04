For the first time since 2015, the Washington Post 218 Senior Legion team is headed to Hastings, Nebraska, to begin play Wednesday night.
“First, we’re excited to win state, and that was primary goal No. 1, but when this opportunity presents itself, we quickly snapped into ‘let’s keep it going’ mode,” Post 218 Manager Kent Getsee said. “Obviously, going to this is big for us and our program, and we expect all of the competition to be solid and baseball savvy, so things will not come easy there.”
Post 218 will start the event with a game against host team Hastings Five Points Bank Post 11. Washington plays the Chiefs at 7 p.m.
“Starting out against the home team is never easy,” Getsee said. “We relish those opportunities at home, and I’d suspect they do as well.”
The Mid South winner advances to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.
Washington last advanced to the regional level, playing at the Central Plains Regional in 2015 as a replacement for the Iowa state champion. Post 218 was the state runner-up to Blue Springs Post 499 Fike that year.
Washington’s most recent Senior Legion state championship was 2012, when the team advanced to play in the Mid South Regional in New Orleans. Washington lost in the opening round to Retif Oil Post 125, the eventual national champion, and Columbia, Tennessee, Post 19.
Post 218 also advanced to the regional tournament at the same level in 1989 and 1957. The 1989 regional tournament took place in North Platte, Nebraska.
Washington’s most recent games in Nebraska were in 2006 as part of a local tournament held at the same time as the College World Series. Post 218 played its games in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
The opening day for play is Wednesday. Oak Grove Post 379, the Missouri runner-up, opens play at Duncan Field at 10 a.m. against Kansas champion Pittsburg Post 64 Patriots.
Iowa champion Dubuque County (Epworth, Iowa) then plays Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club (Grand Junction, Colorado) in the 1 p.m. game.
The Cabot Post 71 RailCats of Arkansas play Nebraska state champion Gretna Post 216 in the 4 p.m. game.
Opening ceremonies follow the Cabot-Gretna contest and take place before Washington’s game against host Hastings Five Points Bank Post 11.
“Once again, I’m expecting low-scoring games, solid defense on all sides and some great baseball,” Getsee said. “We are packing for two weeks just in case we’re the Mid South representative in the World Series, as we’ll head straight there from Hastings if that is the case. We believe we have what it takes to win it all. We’ve shown it over the past couple of weeks, and I’d suspect our guys will be focused on the task at hand.”
The first Post 218 game at Duncan Field will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. against Hastings Five Points Bank Post 11 (29-13), the host team.
The host program played in the American Division of the Nebraska Class A Senior Legion Tournament at Omaha Westside, losing its first two games to Creighton Prep FP (11-4) and Omaha Burke (9-3).
The Five Points Bank team consists of nine players from Hastings High School, four from Adams Central and one from St. Cecilia.
Blake Marquardt manages the Chiefs, and he’s in his first year in that role.
According to Will Reynolds of the Hastings Tribune, the team’s strength is its pitching. Brayden Mackey, (4-1, 1.99 ERA), a 2021 graduate, is the team’s ace. Two other key starters are lefty Creighton Jacobitz (5-3, 2.24) and Braden Kalvelage (2-0, 2.69).
A key leader is Gabe Conant, the team’s closer. He has a 2-1 record with five saves and a 0.31 ERA.
Luke Brooks starts at first base and also pitches in relief. He’s a .316 batter and has gone 4-3 with a 3.47 ERA.
Much like Washington, Hastings took a while to find its groove this season.
The team won the Nebraska Area 7 title to advance to the state tournament.
Other teams
Oak Grove Post 379 advanced as the Missouri state runner-up. Missouri has 97 teams, the second most among the region’s states.
Oak Grove (27-10-1) defeated Gladstone Herrick Memorial Post 626 to win the Zone 2 title, 6-5, and won its first game over Cape Girardeau Post 63 at the state tournament, 5-2.
After losing to Post 218, 8-5, Oak Grove knocked out Cape Girardeau, 19-9. Post 379 lost in the title game, 10-4.
The Patriots defeated the Topeka Post 421 Senators, 9-6, in the Kansas championship game. Pittsburg had a tougher game against Larned Post 106 in a 2-1 win.
Kansas has 59 American Legion teams this year.
The two least-populous states then face each other with Dubuque County playing Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club.
Iowa has 15 teams this season, and Colorado fielded eight. In comparison, the Ninth District had 25 teams at all three levels this season.
Dubuque County won its state title with a 15-0 victory over Carroll County in the Iowa State Tournament.
Gene Taylor’s Baseball Club has a 19-19 record and won its second consecutive Colorado title and ninth overall for the program.
Gretna Post 216 is the Nebraska state champion. That state has 274 Legion teams at all levels this season.
Gretna defeated Fremont First State Bank Post 20, 2-1 and 5-4 in the best-of-three state championship series.
It’s first-round opponent are the RailCats of Cabot, Arkansas (16-9). The RailCats defeated Russellville Post 20 in the Arkansas state title game, 17-1.
Cabot, which won its first Legion state title this season, had to come back out of the losers’ bracket to force the winner-take-all game against the Pirates.
Arkansas had 62 teams at all levels this year.
“We have a banquet Tuesday night with all teams, and we’ll size everyone up,” Getsee said. “Additionally, playing the last game of the night will give us all day to see what our competition has. It’ll be fun no matter what, and we’ll make sure these guys remember this for the rest of their lives.”