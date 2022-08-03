Missouri’s two American Legion baseball representatives will start play in the Mid-South Regional Wednesday at Bobby Hayes Stadium in Pelham, Alabama.
State runner-up Jefferson City Post 5 opens the day with a 10 a.m. game against Arkansas champion Fort Smith Post 31.
Missouri winner St. Joseph Post 11 gets Alabama winner Troy Post 70 in the 4 p.m. game. Troy played in the Southeast Regional last year as Alabama state champion.
Mississippi winner Tupelo Post 49 plays Kansas champion Pittsburg Post 64 at 1 p.m. Both are defending state champions. Tupelo went to the American Legion World Series last year, going 2-2. Pittsburg was winless at the Mid-South Regional in Hastings, Nebraska.
The final Wednesday game is between Louisiana champion Gonzales Post 81 and host Shelby County Post 555. Shelby County also hosted last year’s Southeast Regional.
Second-round games will be played Thursday with the losers playing at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Winners play at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The double-elimination tournament has three games Friday, two Saturday and the potential for two Sunday.
The American Legion moved the Mid-South Regional from Hastings, Nebraska, and changed the composition as well.
Missouri, Kansas and Arkansas remain in the region. Nebraska and Iowa, which were in the Mid-South, have been moved to the Central Plains Regional in Rapid City, South Dakota. Colorado has been changed to the Northwest Regional in Gillette, Wyoming. None of the teams from those states which played in Hastings last year repeated this year.
Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Oklahoma were added to the Mid-South Region this year, but Oklahoma did not send a team. That opened a spot for the Missouri runner-up, and Jefferson City Post 5 advanced.
The Mid-South winner moves to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina, Aug. 11-16.
The Mid-South winner will be in the Stars Division along with the Northeast, Southeast and Western representatives.
The Stripes Division will consist of the Great Lakes, Mid-Atlantic, Central Plains and Northwest regional winners.
Teams will go through pool play Aug. 11-14, before the top two teams in each division advance to the semifinals.
The championship takes place Tuesday, Aug. 16.