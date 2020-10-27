Host MICDS put on a clinical display Tuesday against St. Francis Borgia Regional, winning 7-0.
The Rams (5-3) scored five times in the first half and added two more in the second.
Borgia fell to 10-9 with the defeat.
“We lost 7-0 to a very well-organized MICDS team,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “I want to give MICDS credit for a well-played game. On our end, we did not play well. We came out flat with a lack of focus.”
Strohmeyer knows he needs to modify match preparation.
“I have to do a better job of getting the guys ready to play,” Strohmeyer said. “MICDS rotated extra players into the midfield and kept us outnumbered in dangerous areas. We had difficulty adjusting to their movements.”
Justin Mort was in goal for the Knights and made nine saves.
“We played better in the second half, but still not to our potential,” Strohmeyer said. “We have three more games to figure it out before districts.”
For MICDS, James Hammersmith made five saves in goal for the shutout.
Patrick Mason and Walter Ralph each scored two goals. Alexander Birkel, Harrison Engel and Gordon Walker each scored one goal.
Engel, Andrew Kuznetsov, Joe Nicpon, Philip Ralph, Walter Ralph and Nick Scheele each had one assist.
Borgia returned to action Thursday, hosting St. Mary’s.
Borgia finishes the regular season with home games Tuesday against Northwest and Thursday against Sullivan.
Borgia is the second seed for the Class 3 District 6 Tournament and plays Union in the first round Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.