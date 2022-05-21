A record-setting season came to a close for the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs Monday.
St. Clair (17-9), after setting a program record for wins in a season, fell in the Class 2 District 3 semifinals to top-seeded MICDS (12-6), 5-0.
Clayton hosted the semifinal games, which also saw the hosts fall to No. 3 Westminster Christian Academy, 1-0.
“We ran into a really good MICDS team,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “This is one of the best teams we have had in our program’s history and we are proud of the season that we had.
“We are really going to miss our two seniors, Kaitlyn Janson and Riley Ostendorf. They are really great people and leaders that our entire school is going to miss,” Isgrig said. “They really impacted our program on and off the field. This team battled through a lot of adversity through the season and set our record for wins in a season.”
Goalkeeper Parker Scheele earned the shutout with one save for MICDS.
Madolyn Mackin led the goal scoring with a brace.
Nicole Dai and Campbell Schultz each recorded one goal and one assist.
Penny Chen added a goal.
Sophie Donnelly and CeCe Harris were each credited with an assist.
“I thought we played hard and competed against MICDS,” Isgrig said. “We didn’t quit and we battled all the way until the end. We were down 3-0 at half and kept it 3-0 until about eight minutes left when they scored two in a row to end the game.
“We were placed into a brutal district with some really good teams in it. Our kids didn’t back down and played hard all season,” he said.
MICDS and Westminster meet for the district title Wednesday at 4:15 p.m., once again in Clayton.