For a half, things went pretty much to plan.
Then the Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (MICDS) boys soccer Rams scored five times in the second half Tuesday to beat St. Francis Borgia Regional, 5-1.
“MICDS is playing very good this season with wins over some top teams in the St. Louis area,” Borgia Head Coach Daniel Strohmeyer said. “Our plan was to play solid team defense and see if we can keep it close. We accomplished that in the first half, only down 1-0 at half time. Unfortunately the second half didn’t go so well, giving up 5 goals. I credit their side for their halftime adjustments and put some of the breakdown on the tired legs of our starters playing two high-quality teams in two nights.”
MICDS improved to 14-4 overall while Borgia fell to 2-16.
Strohmeyer said the first half was a highlight for the Knights. MICDS led at the intermission, 1-0.
“The first half, we played the best team defense we have played all season,” Strohmeyer said. “We prevented them from moving the ball into the attacking third, and they had to start sending longer balls over to their speed guys up top. We limited them to only four shots on goal in the first half.”
The good news for the Knights was that they scored on a penalty kick in the second half.
Zach Mort scored the goal, but Strohmeyer said it took effort to earn that shot.
“That PK doesn’t happen without sophomore Chris Reidel working the ball into the box,” Strohmeyer said.
In Borgia’s goal, Justin Mort stopped eight of the 13 shots he faced.
For MICDS, Patrick Mason and Novo Onovwerosuoke each had two goals and an assist.
Philip Ralph netted a goal and added an assist. Gordon Walker scored once.
Jason Klutho, Jack Lay and Samruddh Singh each had one assist.
Borgia also got more news Wednesday as the Class 1 District 4 Tournament bracket was announced.
Borgia is the host team and was seeded second behind Tolton Catholic. The Knights will play Missouri Military Academy Tuesday, Nov. 2, at 6:30 p.m.
The tournament will start Monday, Nov. 1, with fourth-seeded Fatima playing No. 5 Calvary Lutheran. That match could be shifted to Fatima. The winner will play Tolton Catholic Nov. 2 at 5 p.m.
The championship is set for Nov. 3 at 6 p.m.