Running their winning streak to nine games, the MICDS Rams ended Sullivan’s season in the Class 4 boys basketball sectional Monday in Farmington.
Mary Institute and St. Louis Country Day School (23-6), advanced to Friday’s quarterfinals with a 49-37 victory over the Eagles (16-12).
The Rams, who have not lost a game since the calendar turned over to February, now move into the state quarterfinals against Park Hills Central (26-3) Friday at Jefferson College. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
In Monday’s game, MICDS carried an 11-8 advantage at the end of the first quarter and took a 23-15 lead into the half.
The lead inched higher in the third quarter to send the Rams into the final period ahead by 11, 33-22.
“We worked our tails off and cut their lead to one in the fourth quarter,” Sullivan Head Coach Dino McKinney reported. “Then we couldn’t find their shooter and they held the ball on us. We’ve done that before too. They had three really fast guards, so they were able to do that. I don’t think that’s the game they were expecting from us.”
Jayden Banks and Brin Lewis each scored 13 points to lead MICDS offensively.
Brandon Clemens tallied eight points and Marcus Coleman scored four.
Karim Fall, Jason Stokes and Mason Swartz contributed three points apiece.
Jason Klutho rounded out the MICDS scoring with two points.
Sam Summers powered Sullivan from the post position with 23 points, converting nine field goals and shooting 5-9 from the free-throw line.
Aiden Kirk tallied 10 points with a pair of triples to his credit.
Gavin Dace rounded out the Sullivan scoring with four points.
“All in all, I’m extremely proud of our kids and the way they were able to battle back,” McKinney said.
Sullivan graduates four seniors from this season’s roster — Summers, Kirk, Gavin Dace and Gabe Dace.
Park Hills Central advanced to the quarterfinals with a 73-53 win Monday over Dexter (20-9) to set up Friday’s matchup with MICDS.
Other quarterfinal matchups Friday will see Kansas City Center (18-7) against St. Joseph Lafayette (21-7), Vashon (22-7) against Lutheran St. Charles (14-15) and Tolton (20-9) against Logan-Rogersville (26-3).
The four remaining teams will play in Springfield March 16-17.