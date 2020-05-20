Though unable to step onto the field this spring, area baseball players have been honored for their work in the classroom.
MSHSAA canceled its spring season this year as a precaution against COVID-19.
The Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association recently announced its list of Academic All-State honorees.
Union led all area teams with eight players making the grade.
Across the Four Rivers Conference, Owensville had six players honored, Sullivan five, Hermann four and Pacific one. St. Francis Borgia Regional was also represented with one selection.
Area teams recognized in Class 4 include Sullivan with a team grade-point average of 3.46, Union (3.11) and Pacific (3.0). In Class 3, Hermann was recognized with a 3.15 GPA.
Area individual players selected for Academic All-State honors were as follows:
• Union’s Andy Morrow, Alex Kuelker, Caleb Mabe, Coleton Anderson, Evan Hall, Isaiah Hoelscher, Mason Bailey and Matt Bray;
• Pacific’s Jayden Mach;
• Borgia’s Jack Czeschin;
• Sullivan’s Carter Dace, Collin Immekus, J.D. McReynolds, Jacob Hatcher and Josh Wiese;
• Owensville’s Bryor Bogle, Cody Linders, Derek Brandt, Garret West, Trey Fisher and Tyler Heidbrink; and
• Hermann’s Carter Hemeyer, Chase McKague, Luke Bader and TJ Racherbaumer.