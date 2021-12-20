Ten area football players have been named to the 2021 Missouri Football Coaches Association all-state teams.
Area teams were in Classes 2-5 this season. Area players were honored on the first, second and third teams.
There was one first-team selection, St. James senior punter Logan Sparks.
Washington junior Trevor Buhr was selected to the Class 5 second team on the offensive line.
Pacific senior running back Makai Parton and Union senior defensive back Colton Morrow were named to the Class 4 second team.
Six area players were named to the third team in their respective classes.
Union junior quarterback Liam Hughes was honored as an athlete in Class 4.
Pacific senior offensive lineman Ted Toney was named to the Class 4 third team.
Making the Class 3 third team were Owensville junior offensive lineman Chance Clevenger, St. James junior linebacker Cody Wilfong and Owensville junior kicker Charlie Whelan.
Hermann senior tight end Seth Hackmann was named to the Class 2 third team.